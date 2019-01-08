Jackbox Games now officially support Linux with all their Party Packs

Have to hand it to the folks over at Jackbox Games, they're certainly putting in the effort here. They now officially support Linux with all their Party Pack games and more.

Firstly, as a reminder, since late 2017 they've been rolling out beta versions of their games. None of them were advertised and they did this quietly to gather feedback while having a chat with us over emails. Starting with The Jackbox Party Pack 4 in December 2017 and then later doing the same for more and so on.

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 actually released with Linux support back in October last year, which was awesome to see and shows how serious they are.

So now we have these titles officially supported on Linux as of yesterday:

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

Drawful 2

Fibbage XL

Quiplash

Good stuff! Hopefully this trend will continue now they've got most issues ironed out. What's also really nice (and shows their commitment) is that they actually dropped Adobe AIR in favour of a native engine as well.

Find their games on Humble Store and Steam.