Jackbox Games now officially support Linux with all their Party Packs

Posted by , | Views: 4,913

Have to hand it to the folks over at Jackbox Games, they're certainly putting in the effort here. They now officially support Linux with all their Party Pack games and more.

Firstly, as a reminder, since late 2017 they've been rolling out beta versions of their games. None of them were advertised and they did this quietly to gather feedback while having a chat with us over emails. Starting with The Jackbox Party Pack 4 in December 2017 and then later doing the same for more and so on.

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 actually released with Linux support back in October last year, which was awesome to see and shows how serious they are.

So now we have these titles officially supported on Linux as of yesterday:

  • The Jackbox Party Pack
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  • Drawful 2
  • Fibbage XL
  • Quiplash

Good stuff! Hopefully this trend will continue now they've got most issues ironed out. What's also really nice (and shows their commitment) is that they actually dropped Adobe AIR in favour of a native engine as well.

Find their games on Humble Store and Steam.

5 comments

Julius 8 January 2019 at 2:44 pm UTC
The big advantage of these over the old games is that you can use their servers to play with any device (that has a browser) as the the input device. Thus anyone can just come over an play with their smartphone as a controller.
WorMzy 8 January 2019 at 2:52 pm UTC
I've had a lot of fun with the Jackbox series already. As Julius has already said, their client-server model is really well thought through, and makes having impromptu party games so much easier. Great to see them actually advertise support now!
wleoncio 9 January 2019 at 9:39 am UTC
Is any of those particularly suitable for two players? I don't usually host house parties, but I am looking for something casual to play with my wife.
kuhpunkt 10 January 2019 at 5:23 pm UTC
And now it's going to be the next free game on the Epic Store. What gives?
wleoncio 11 January 2019 at 12:09 pm UTC
kuhpunktAnd now it's going to be the next free game on the Epic Store. What gives?

Looks like they're done catching the biggest chunk of their userbase and now they're trying to see if they can make some money off unexpected sources. If only the Epic Store gave out Steam keys, I would get it for free there, but since it doesn't (I think), I'd rather buy the game on Steam.
