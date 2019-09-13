We're live now on Twitch!
Just some of the games coming to Linux in 2019, the September edition

Posted by , | Views: 5,945

It's been quite a while since we had a listicle of interesting games gearing up for release on Linux in 2019, let's take a fresh look today.

There's a huge amount coming and this list is by no means exhaustive (that would be impossible), plenty still to even be announced yet that I know of. This is just a nice and simple reminder on a few interesting titles you may have forgotten about or perhaps you might find something new.

September

October

November

"Fall" 2019

Q4 2019

Sometime in 2019

We already know a few interesting titles coming next year too like Spacebase Startopia, Event Horizon, Wasteland 3, The Iron Oath, Psychonauts 2, Xenosis: Alien Infection, Brigador Killers, Roguebook and so on.

If you know of a Linux game with a confirmed release date for this year that's not in the list, let us know in the comments and we may add it in.

drlamb 13 September 2019 at 11:55 pm UTC
QuoteShadow of the Tomb Raider
Feels like*. I’m giving away 2 copies on release so bloody release it feral! I dare you! (When it’s ready please)


Brisse 13 September 2019 at 11:58 pm UTC
Still waiting for SotTR, and that's pretty much all I care about.
Borderlands 2 with the latest DLC would be nice too.
g000h 14 September 2019 at 6:15 am UTC
For me, Stoneshard, Prodeus, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are my preferences from the list above. Noting that Serious Sam 4 (not mentioned above) is another that I am eagerly anticipating.
jens 14 September 2019 at 6:45 am UTC
On my list: Shadow of the Tomb Raider above all, but also Starmancer, Transport Fever 2 and Commandos 2 HD.
(Oh I need to find time somewhere...!)


FredO 14 September 2019 at 7:15 am UTC
My theory: Feral is probably bringing the Tomb Raider trilogy to Stadia first, and then finally releasing SotTR on Linux afterwards. What other reason would they have to drag on the release a year after announcing it?
hardpenguin 14 September 2019 at 8:38 am UTC
Heartwarming, so many great titles And there I was worried about some games pulling plug on Linux
scaine 14 September 2019 at 9:47 am UTC
Very excited about Stoneshard and Pine. I'm beginning to weirdly not care about Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It feels like we've been waiting for it for literally years. I wonder what happened to it?

Hellpoint is right up my street too. So many awesome games coming. Magic.
Julius 14 September 2019 at 11:44 am UTC
Any news on Age Of Wonders Planetfall?
Liam Dawe 14 September 2019 at 12:46 pm UTC
JuliusAny news on Age Of Wonders Planetfall?
Nope.
Liam Dawe 14 September 2019 at 1:24 pm UTC
Added a few more.
