Just some of the games coming to Linux in 2019, the September edition

It's been quite a while since we had a listicle of interesting games gearing up for release on Linux in 2019, let's take a fresh look today.
There's a huge amount coming and this list is by no means exhaustive (that would be impossible), plenty still to even be announced yet that I know of. This is just a nice and simple reminder on a few interesting titles you may have forgotten about or perhaps you might find something new.
September
- Rebel Cops - September 17th
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest - September 17th
- Little Misfortune - September 18th
- Police Stories - September 19th
- Overland - September 19th
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones - September 26th
October
- Hexa Trains - October 7th
- Indivisible - October 8th
- We Were Here Together - October 10th
- Pine - October 10th
- Himno - The Silent Melody - October 14th.
- Rise to Ruins - October 14th.
- Logic World - October 2019
November
- Stoneshard - November 7th
"Fall" 2019
- Mayhem in Single Valley - Fall 2019
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - Fall 2019
- Village Monsters - Fall 2019
Q4 2019
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster - Q4 2019
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Q4 2019
- Transport Fever 2 - Q4 2019
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York - Q4 2019
- Moduwar - Q4 2019
Sometime in 2019
- Planet Stronghold 2 - Fall/Winter 2019
- Industrial Petting - Winter 2019
- LUNA The Shadow Dust - Winter 2019
- Elteria Adventures - End of 2019
- Terraria 1.4 "Journey's End" - 2019 sometime
- Resolutiion - Late 2019
- .Age - 2019
- Alchemic Cutie - 2019
- art of rally - 2019
- A Year Of Rain - 2019
- Beyond a Steel Sky - 2019
- Crossroads Inn - 2019
- Fantastic Creatures - 2019
- Hellpoint - 2019
- Popup Dungeon - 2019
- Prodeus - 2019
- Renaine - 2019
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 2019 (source)
- Valheim - 2019
- The End of the Sun - 2019
- Starmancer - Soon
- Blasphemous - "really soon"
- Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary - No ETA yet from Aspyr Media
- Mosaic - "We will look into Linux after the console launches*." (source) *The console launches are later this year
- Protolife - Needs more testing
We already know a few interesting titles coming next year too like Spacebase Startopia, Event Horizon, Wasteland 3, The Iron Oath, Psychonauts 2, Xenosis: Alien Infection, Brigador Killers, Roguebook and so on.
If you know of a Linux game with a confirmed release date for this year that's not in the list, let us know in the comments and we may add it in.
QuoteShadow of the Tomb Raider
Feels like*. I’m giving away 2 copies on release so bloody release it feral! I dare you! (When it’s ready please)
Last edited by drlamb at 13 September 2019 at 11:55 pm UTC
Borderlands 2 with the latest DLC would be nice too.
(Oh I need to find time somewhere...!)
Last edited by jens at 14 September 2019 at 6:46 am UTC
Hellpoint is right up my street too. So many awesome games coming. Magic.
JuliusAny news on Age Of Wonders Planetfall?Nope.
