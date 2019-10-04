We're live now on Twitch!
Keep an eye on 'Veloren', an open source multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust

Move over Cube World, there's a new open source voxel RPG in town under development called Veloren and it supports Linux too so there's a bonus point for you.

Inspired by many games like Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's currently under heavy development, thanks to user email tips I've been keeping a close eye on this one. I don't want to get your hopes up too high but it's already coming along well and shows a ridiculous amount of promise.

Their regular progress reports on the official site blog have been a thoroughly interesting read. So many interesting features and world generation updates coming along for it. You can see some gameplay in their recent raw video below:

As you can see, it's a little rough around the edges in many ways but already pretty playable. Once there's a bit more to do, it could be good for a few hours of exploration.

You can find downloads and more info on the official site and the GitLab. Their "Nightly" release is the recommended one to use, even though it's not a proper release it's far more up to date.

iAlwaysSin 4 October 2019 at 2:46 pm UTC
View PC info
  • GOL Streamer
YAY! More games for me to sucked into!!!


Last edited by iAlwaysSin at 4 October 2019 at 2:47 pm UTC
WorMzy 4 October 2019 at 3:32 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Update: Llamas in Veloren reportedly very concerned by recent developments.
14 4 October 2019 at 4:08 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I like the look and the influences of this one! I am looking forward to more development!

I wish GitLab would allow me to get notifications for Release like GitHub does.
Spirimint 4 October 2019 at 4:43 pm UTC
Awesome i just thought today. I would like to play Cube World. Even i think the Level System is brilliant

But now i will try Veloren first

Edit: Hm ok i downloaded the nightly Version. But how i start this game? Double Klick on veloren-voxygen won't work.


Last edited by Spirimint at 4 October 2019 at 4:47 pm UTC
Liam Dawe 4 October 2019 at 4:59 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Try it in terminal, worked for me.
Spirimint 4 October 2019 at 5:27 pm UTC
I got this

/Games/Veloren$ ./veloren-voxygen
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:1052:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) unable to open slave
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:1052:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) unable to open slave
ALSA lib pcm_route.c:867:(find_matching_chmap) Found no matching channel map
ALSA lib pcm_route.c:867:(find_matching_chmap) Found no matching channel map
ALSA lib pcm_route.c:867:(find_matching_chmap) Found no matching channel map
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:1052:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) unable to open slave
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:990:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) The dmix plugin supports only playback stream
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:990:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) The dmix plugin supports only playback stream
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:990:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) The dmix plugin supports only playback stream
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:990:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) The dmix plugin supports only playback stream
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:990:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) The dmix plugin supports only playback stream
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:990:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) The dmix plugin supports only playback stream
ALSA lib pcm_dsnoop.c:556:(snd_pcm_dsnoop_open) The dsnoop plugin supports only capture stream
ALSA lib pcm_dsnoop.c:556:(snd_pcm_dsnoop_open) The dsnoop plugin supports only capture stream
thread 'main' panicked at 'device not available: "Invalid argument"', src/libcore/result.rs:1165:5
note: run with `RUST_BACKTRACE=1` environment variable to display a backtrace.
Nezchan 4 October 2019 at 6:00 pm UTC
View PC info
Clearly still needs work, but that character selection stuff really grabs me.
WorMzy 4 October 2019 at 6:03 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Pity it uses gtk3, there's my interest lost.
Zelox 4 October 2019 at 6:36 pm UTC
View PC info
Finaly, we dont need to shout in the forums in cube world about a linux port.
This one seems to be what we are looking for ^^. Even tho, cubeworld runs flawless under proton/wine.
Gonna try this one out when it gets a bit more updates, even tho its free, I still hope for a steam launch .


Last edited by Zelox at 4 October 2019 at 6:43 pm UTC
psymin 4 October 2019 at 7:25 pm UTC
View PC info
Looks super fun. Gonna fetch it now!
