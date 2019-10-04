Keep an eye on 'Veloren', an open source multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust

Move over Cube World, there's a new open source voxel RPG in town under development called Veloren and it supports Linux too so there's a bonus point for you.

Inspired by many games like Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's currently under heavy development, thanks to user email tips I've been keeping a close eye on this one. I don't want to get your hopes up too high but it's already coming along well and shows a ridiculous amount of promise.

Their regular progress reports on the official site blog have been a thoroughly interesting read. So many interesting features and world generation updates coming along for it. You can see some gameplay in their recent raw video below:

As you can see, it's a little rough around the edges in many ways but already pretty playable. Once there's a bit more to do, it could be good for a few hours of exploration.

You can find downloads and more info on the official site and the GitLab. Their "Nightly" release is the recommended one to use, even though it's not a proper release it's far more up to date.