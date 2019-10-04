Keep an eye on 'Veloren', an open source multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust

Move over Cube World, there's a new open source voxel RPG in town under development called Veloren and it supports Linux too so there's a bonus point for you.
Inspired by many games like Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's currently under heavy development, thanks to user email tips I've been keeping a close eye on this one. I don't want to get your hopes up too high but it's already coming along well and shows a ridiculous amount of promise.
Their regular progress reports on the official site blog have been a thoroughly interesting read. So many interesting features and world generation updates coming along for it. You can see some gameplay in their recent raw video below:
As you can see, it's a little rough around the edges in many ways but already pretty playable. Once there's a bit more to do, it could be good for a few hours of exploration.
You can find downloads and more info on the official site and the GitLab. Their "Nightly" release is the recommended one to use, even though it's not a proper release it's far more up to date.
Last edited by iAlwaysSin at 4 October 2019 at 2:47 pm UTC
I wish GitLab would allow me to get notifications for Release like GitHub does.
But now i will try Veloren first
Edit: Hm ok i downloaded the nightly Version. But how i start this game? Double Klick on veloren-voxygen won't work.
Last edited by Spirimint at 4 October 2019 at 4:47 pm UTC
SpirimintAwesome i just thought today. I would like to play Cube World. Even i think the Level System is brilliantTry it in terminal, worked for me.
Liam DaweSpirimintAwesome i just thought today. I would like to play Cube World. Even i think the Level System is brilliantTry it in terminal, worked for me.
I got this
/Games/Veloren$ ./veloren-voxygen
ALSA lib pcm_dmix.c:1052:(snd_pcm_dmix_open) unable to open slave
thread 'main' panicked at 'device not available: "Invalid argument"', src/libcore/result.rs:1165:5
note: run with `RUST_BACKTRACE=1` environment variable to display a backtrace.
This one seems to be what we are looking for ^^. Even tho, cubeworld runs flawless under proton/wine.
Gonna try this one out when it gets a bit more updates, even tho its free, I still hope for a steam launch .
Last edited by Zelox at 4 October 2019 at 6:43 pm UTC
