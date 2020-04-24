We're live now on Twitch!
Lenovo are to start shipping Fedora Linux as an option on their ThinkPad laptops

As a nice win for open source, hardware vendor Lenovo are going to begin offering Fedora Linux on their ThinkPad line. This was announced today over on the Fedora Magazine by Red Hat's Matthew Miller.

You will be able to select Fedora Workstation as your operating system when customizing a Lenovo ThinkPad, as part of a pilot in Lenovo’s Linux Community Series. They're going to be starting with the ThinkPad P1 Gen2, ThinkPad P53, and ThinkPad X1 Gen8 laptops and if it's a success likely more. Sounds like it's been a good partnership too, as Miller said Lenovo has been "following our existing trademark guidelines and respects our open source principles" with it shipping exactly as the Fedora team want.

In the post they included this teaser video:

As Mark Pearson, Sr. Linux Developer, from Lenovo said, "Lenovo is excited to become a part of the Fedora community. We want to ensure an optimal Linux experience on our products. We are committed to working with and learning from the open source community."

This is great, and it's really needed that we have more well-known hardware vendors put Linux as an option (and actually advertise it) for Linux adoption rates to increase. It's one of the biggest barriers.

More details about this will be coming soon closer to launch.

robertosf92 24 April 2020 at 3:58 pm UTC
View PC info
Great news! I was looking into replacing my 5 year old low end laptop sometime in the near future, this might be a good chance to get a good GNU/Linux laptop instead of a windows one and having to remove it to install a distro!!
gabber 24 April 2020 at 4:13 pm UTC
View PC info
No ryzen 4000 😐
CSharp 24 April 2020 at 4:15 pm UTC
View PC info
I've had a rather bad experience trying to get Fedora running on my Lenovo Thinkpad Tablet, at least from the Lenovo side of things. All the response we've been getting on the Lenovo forum for issues related to this machine with Fedora is "This device is not supported".

Hopefully they'll start to actually support their devices with Fedora on them.
Kimyrielle 24 April 2020 at 4:22 pm UTC
View PC info
That's really good news. Linux will never become mainstream on desktops/laptops if people cannot buy devices with pre-installed Linux that's cheaper than the same hardware with pre-installed Windows. Let's face it, for the generic public, there is no reason to replace a working Windows (they already paid for) with another OS.
Liam Dawe 24 April 2020 at 4:30 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
CSharpI've had a rather bad experience trying to get Fedora running on my Lenovo Thinkpad Tablet, at least from the Lenovo side of things. All the response we've been getting on the Lenovo forum for issues related to this machine with Fedora is "This device is not supported".

Hopefully they'll start to actually support their devices with Fedora on them.
Well, yeah. We're talking actual supported and tested devices here. Totally different.
tuxintuxedo 24 April 2020 at 4:59 pm UTC
View PC info
Just to face reality, let me remember something not too long ago.
I know for a fact that in case of Dell, even after a few years of stating "officially supporting Ubuntu" on their models they had some serious issues. There was a case where the pre-installed system had a buggy extra package added to support wireless (which actually worked without it) and this made the whole package managing system fail and become unfixable after the first update. Another case was audio simply not working because the kernel didn't have it at that time (nor was it even planned) and Dell didn't notice or care later. An independent guy made a lot of contributions to hasten the development.
As I heard nowadays Dell laptops are much more Ubuntu friendly (even I have one), but I wanted to highlight that publicly stating to support an OS can be very far from actually testing it and supporting the people who are using it on an end product.


Last edited by tuxintuxedo on 24 April 2020 at 5:02 pm UTC
elmapul 24 April 2020 at 5:22 pm UTC
PBR wont hurt...
clatterfordslim 24 April 2020 at 5:28 pm UTC
View PC info
I upgraded my Lenovo Yoga 500 to a 500GB SSD and 8GB of ram and it's running Peppermint OS 10 Re-Spin flawlessly. I love Lenovo they are a great company, would be nice to see them with other Linux Distros too in the future.
x_wing 24 April 2020 at 5:35 pm UTC
View PC info
I worked for five years with a T430 + workstation dock. Best laptop/workstation ever!
wvstolzing 24 April 2020 at 6:01 pm UTC
View PC info
QuoteSounds like it's been a good partnership too, as Miller said Lenovo has been "following our existing trademark guidelines and respects our open source principles" with it shipping exactly as the Fedora team want.

I wonder what that implies about codecs that come only on the rpmfusion repos. Perhaps those will be enabled by default (you kind of have to, for an all-purpose desktop installation).
