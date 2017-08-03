Use the open source social network called Mastodon? We're on there too! Follow us here.
Linux desktop market share hit an all time high in July, according to one measure

Posted by , 3 August 2017 at 11:45 am UTC / 2400 views
Here's a bit of positivity for you today! According to the statistics gathered by the netmarketshare website, in July the percentage of people using Linux on the desktop hit an all time high.

image

In June of 2016, Linux market share on the desktop according to their statistics hit over 2% for the first time. People were sceptical, but it seems it has mostly stayed above that 2% mark. In May of this year it did dip down to 1.99%, but as of July it recorded the highest yet at 2.53%.

Going by their statistics, Linux's share of the desktop market has nearly doubled since early 2013. I hope this upwards trend continues over the next few years. Going by their statistics, if it does continue as it is, we may hit ~3% (and hopefully stay above it) by the end of 2018.

Small victories eh?

We still have a long road ahead, but I've personally never been more happy with how Linux has progressed as an operating system and as a gaming platform. Our drivers perform well, we have a lot of great games and a lot of people invested in seeing us here at GOL continue too.

Sure we don't get the latest "AAA" rehash sequel number 4, and there are a number of titles I would personally like to see ported to Linux, but we do have an expanding list of high quality titles. Admittedly we get a lot of trash too, but thankfully there's a lot of great indie developers out there supporting Linux and some bigger developers too (hello Feral, Aspyr, VP etc).
Comments

vipor29 3 August 2017 at 12:01 pm UTC
that is the thing we have a ton of games even if it is not the huge titles.i love indie games and i feel linux is the perfect place for that.this is great news.hopefully we get to 3% real soon.we need to dethrone the mac which could be easier than first thought.
FredO 3 August 2017 at 12:42 pm UTC
That is a nice milestone. According to Statcounter (not sure how reliable this is?), Germany has passed 4% Linux market share in July. Next target, the elusive 5%...

http://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/desktop/germany
opera 3 August 2017 at 12:54 pm UTC
It's very likely that netmarketshare is counting ChromeOS within the Linux usage. Wouldn't consider that one when talking about Linux desktop market share.
http://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/desktop/worldwide distinguishes between Linux and ChromeOS. Numbers there are also on the rise and it's 1.79% for Linux right now.
So it looks more like we hitting 2% market share.


Last edited by opera at 3 August 2017 at 12:55 pm UTC
Grimfist 3 August 2017 at 1:34 pm UTC
That is awesome news in my bucket. And we should not forget, that the private desktop market is still growing, and to grow as an individual OS in a still growing market is more then a success.
With every fucked up release, Win10 get's more and more despised by its consumer base, and more and more will venture away from Win10, so this is the time when we need to be vocal about Linux as a serious alternative, so we don't lose those willing to change to Mac. We need more marketing, and we all can do it. I already converted 2 off my friends, the rest is hesitant, but I am more resiliant
sudoshred 3 August 2017 at 2:20 pm UTC
I enjoy looking at other stats. W3C collects stats as well and it fluctuates pretty wildly, but in Feb of 2017 they show we hit 4.63%. https://www.w3counter.com/globalstats.php?year=2017&month=2

But in July they have us back down to 1.64%. So not very accurate apparently, but I find it exciting.
stretch611 3 August 2017 at 2:33 pm UTC
Sadly, It appears that our growth is at the expense of Apple... not Microsoft.

While I have no love for Apple, a healthy market would be showing a decline for the windows monopoly.
Shmerl 3 August 2017 at 2:59 pm UTC
If you look at the combined stats, Linux is mostly eating away at MacOS market share. Which is not surprising, given that Apple basically let their system rot until very recently. This trend might slow down, because of the big MacOS update, but I don't think Apple will change much. They are too busy with their mobile craze, to really pay attention to the desktop. MacOS will continue to bleed users to Linux.

stretch611Sadly, It appears that our growth is at the expense of Apple... not Microsoft.
That is a good thing for Linux. Firstly, MacOS users are more likely not be interested in Windows, while at the same time their growing dissatisfaction with Apple pushes them to look for better alternatives. Linux is quite a natural choice for them. I.e. for instance, more than once I've heard from former MacOS users, that they switched to Linux because of OpenGL stall, and not being able to run recent games in Wine. Apple sure know how to shoot themselves in the foot.

To unsit Windows on the other hand, there should be more pre-installed systems. I.e. we need a major partner with someone like Dell and etc.


Last edited by Shmerl at 3 August 2017 at 3:04 pm UTC. Edited 3 times.
