Linux desktop market share hit an all time high in July, according to one measure

Here's a bit of positivity for you today! According to the statistics gathered by the netmarketshare website, in July the percentage of people using Linux on the desktop hit an all time high.
In June of 2016, Linux market share on the desktop according to their statistics hit over 2% for the first time. People were sceptical, but it seems it has mostly stayed above that 2% mark. In May of this year it did dip down to 1.99%, but as of July it recorded the highest yet at 2.53%.
Going by their statistics, Linux's share of the desktop market has nearly doubled since early 2013. I hope this upwards trend continues over the next few years. Going by their statistics, if it does continue as it is, we may hit ~3% (and hopefully stay above it) by the end of 2018.
Small victories eh?
We still have a long road ahead, but I've personally never been more happy with how Linux has progressed as an operating system and as a gaming platform. Our drivers perform well, we have a lot of great games and a lot of people invested in seeing us here at GOL continue too.
Sure we don't get the latest "AAA" rehash sequel number 4, and there are a number of titles I would personally like to see ported to Linux, but we do have an expanding list of high quality titles. Admittedly we get a lot of trash too, but thankfully there's a lot of great indie developers out there supporting Linux and some bigger developers too (hello Feral, Aspyr, VP etc).
http://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/desktop/germany
http://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/desktop/worldwide distinguishes between Linux and ChromeOS. Numbers there are also on the rise and it's 1.79% for Linux right now.
So it looks more like we hitting 2% market share.
With every fucked up release, Win10 get's more and more despised by its consumer base, and more and more will venture away from Win10, so this is the time when we need to be vocal about Linux as a serious alternative, so we don't lose those willing to change to Mac. We need more marketing, and we all can do it. I already converted 2 off my friends, the rest is hesitant, but I am more resiliant
But in July they have us back down to 1.64%. So not very accurate apparently, but I find it exciting.
While I have no love for Apple, a healthy market would be showing a decline for the windows monopoly.
That is a good thing for Linux. Firstly, MacOS users are more likely not be interested in Windows, while at the same time their growing dissatisfaction with Apple pushes them to look for better alternatives. Linux is quite a natural choice for them. I.e. for instance, more than once I've heard from former MacOS users, that they switched to Linux because of OpenGL stall, and not being able to run recent games in Wine. Apple sure know how to shoot themselves in the foot.
To unsit Windows on the other hand, there should be more pre-installed systems. I.e. we need a major partner with someone like Dell and etc.
Last edited by Shmerl at 3 August 2017 at 3:04 pm UTC. Edited 3 times.