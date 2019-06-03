Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 15, another weekly round-up

For the fifteenth week running, here's your bite-sized round-up of a few interesting bits of Linux gaming news from the past week.

For regular listeners, if there's something in particular you would like me to cover in a podcast do let me know. Happy to do more (and longer) podcasts, if there's enough interest.

Doing this has enabled me to learn quite a lot about Audacity and Kdenlive. Audacity is honestly fantastic for audio recording and while I appreciate Kdenlive, it sure is a temperamental beast. Oh you wanted to cut that video? I've now made a clone of it you can't delete, you want to delete that clip? Crash. Helpful.

Ps. Apologies for the delay, YouTube decided to fall-over right when I was ready to publish last night.