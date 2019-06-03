We're live now on Twitch!
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 15, another weekly round-up

Views: 1,407

For the fifteenth week running, here's your bite-sized round-up of a few interesting bits of Linux gaming news from the past week.

Audio feeds:

MP3: Download | RSS Feed

OGG: Download | RSS Feed

Also available on Spotify.

Topics covered, click me

Second Earth, the prototype base-building game from the developer of Broforce has a big new build up

Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics looks like it's shaping up to be a great stealth-action platformer

Brigador Killers is on the way

Unity have now properly announced Linux support for the Unity Editor

The Colonists has officially released for Linux

Steam Play hits over 5,000

For regular listeners, if there's something in particular you would like me to cover in a podcast do let me know. Happy to do more (and longer) podcasts, if there's enough interest.

Doing this has enabled me to learn quite a lot about Audacity and Kdenlive. Audacity is honestly fantastic for audio recording and while I appreciate Kdenlive, it sure is a temperamental beast. Oh you wanted to cut that video? I've now made a clone of it you can't delete, you want to delete that clip? Crash. Helpful.

Ps. Apologies for the delay, YouTube decided to fall-over right when I was ready to publish last night.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
