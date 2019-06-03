Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 15, another weekly round-up

For the fifteenth week running, here's your bite-sized round-up of a few interesting bits of Linux gaming news from the past week.
Second Earth, the prototype base-building game from the developer of Broforce has a big new build up
Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics looks like it's shaping up to be a great stealth-action platformer
Brigador Killers is on the way
Unity have now properly announced Linux support for the Unity Editor
The Colonists has officially released for Linux
For regular listeners, if there's something in particular you would like me to cover in a podcast do let me know. Happy to do more (and longer) podcasts, if there's enough interest.
Doing this has enabled me to learn quite a lot about Audacity and Kdenlive. Audacity is honestly fantastic for audio recording and while I appreciate Kdenlive, it sure is a temperamental beast. Oh you wanted to cut that video? I've now made a clone of it you can't delete, you want to delete that clip? Crash. Helpful.
Ps. Apologies for the delay, YouTube decided to fall-over right when I was ready to publish last night.