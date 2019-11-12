We're live now on Twitch!
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 21

Prepare for a fistful of news, as the Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 21 has arrived to go over some recent interesting topics to allow you to keep up with all the news.

For those just joining, this is a quick take roundup on recent Linux gaming news. Meant for those who struggle to keep up or just want a little Linux gaming news on the go. Audio-only files and feed links below the video.

YouTube Thumbnail
Audio feeds:

MP3: Download | RSS Feed

OGG: Download | RSS Feed

Also available on Spotify.

Topics covered, click me
Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
2 comments

Purple Library Guy 12 November 2019 at 6:54 pm UTC
For the record, I think "Nebuchadnezzar" is pronounced with something pretty much like a hard "k" sound, with maybe a hint of a Scottish throat-clearing "ch". Not like "Chad".
chr 13 November 2019 at 2:08 pm UTC
Purple Library GuyFor the record, I think "Nebuchadnezzar" is pronounced with something pretty much like a hard "k" sound, with maybe a hint of a Scottish throat-clearing "ch". Not like "Chad".

I thought so too and Wikipedia seems to agree: /ˌnɛbjʊkədˈnɛzər/
