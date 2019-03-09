We're live now on Twitch!
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 3

Posted by , | Views: 4,578

It's the weekend again and that means another episode of the Linux Gaming News Punch, a bite-sized podcast giving those with little time a chance to keep up.

Coming in at just under 8 minutes, here is Episode 3. As always, all feedback is welcomed.

MP3: Download | RSS Feed

OGG: Download | RSS Feed

Topics covered, click me

Basingstoke set free for Linux gamers

Humble Indie Bundle 20 (affiliate)

Spinnortality sales figures

Minetest 5.0

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin

Planetary Annihilation: TITANS

Rusted Warfare

Proton 3.16-8 beta (Steam Play)

techieg33k 10 March 2019 at 12:14 am UTC
My podcatcher already grabbed this and it is another great one. Thanks for these
dpanter 10 March 2019 at 11:04 am UTC
Enjoy this random feedback thought...

Perhaps a more fitting name would be Linux Gaming News Pinch (pinch; noun - a very small amount)
Not sure the 'punch' idiom is working.
liamdawe 10 March 2019 at 1:08 pm UTC
dpanterEnjoy this random feedback thought...

Perhaps a more fitting name would be Linux Gaming News Pinch (pinch; noun - a very small amount)
Not sure the 'punch' idiom is working.
That is an interesting thought, one I will give some thought to. I mean, it's only a name and not to be taken literally in any way of course. Not sure if I will change it but I will think on it
Nezchan 10 March 2019 at 9:22 pm UTC
dpanterEnjoy this random feedback thought...

Perhaps a more fitting name would be Linux Gaming News Pinch (pinch; noun - a very small amount)
Not sure the 'punch' idiom is working.

But a punch is quick and has great impact.
Nezchan 10 March 2019 at 10:38 pm UTC
That said, Liam probably hits like a penguin.
KohlyKohl 10 March 2019 at 11:51 pm UTC
The episodes have not shown up for me with Pocket casts.

I deleted the old feed and it is not showing up at all. I know other feeds have had this problem with Pocket casts and the feed owners have had to get in touch with them to fix it.
Elvanex 11 March 2019 at 2:39 am UTC
I may have missed it, but are these podcasts available as torrents? I always prefer to use torrents as a download option if it's available.
vskye 11 March 2019 at 6:01 am UTC
I've definitely been enjoying these short podcasts. Thanks!
liamdawe 11 March 2019 at 11:09 am UTC
KohlyKohlThe episodes have not shown up for me with Pocket casts.

I deleted the old feed and it is not showing up at all. I know other feeds have had this problem with Pocket casts and the feed owners have had to get in touch with them to fix it.
I've contacted them again, what I think is that they put feeds that don't get new content for a while onto some sort of pause. Both feeds are perfectly valid and work in Thunderbird and every other reader I tried, so the issue is their end.
Eike 11 March 2019 at 3:38 pm UTC
NezchanThat said, Liam probably hits like a penguin.

Beware...

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CmN6q9B_Gzs


Last edited by Eike at 11 March 2019 at 3:38 pm UTC
