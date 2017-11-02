GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! We will also never show adverts to anyone who supports GamingOnLinux! Alternatively, you can support me on Paypal.

Linux marketshare on Steam dropped again in October, as China takes a massive chunk of the market

Posted by , / 7882 views

Valve have put out their usual monthly Steam Hardware Survey, which shows a bigger decline than usual for the Linux marketshare.

Last month, Linux was sat at 0.60%, but as of October it has dropped to 0.35% which is a sharper drop than usual. It's worth noting, that Mac had an even bigger drop.

It's easy to see why though, China is now the biggest market on Steam according to their survey. Simplified Chinese has increased by +26.83% making their share of Steam's market at 56.37%. That's a huge influx of users from that region, which can easily account for the reason Linux has been dropping recently.

When you look at it even further, Windows specifically has 57.45% (an increase of +26.99%) using Simplified Chinese as their language. Compare that with Linux, and only 0.53% (a drop of -0.11%) use Simplified Chinese. Linux just isn't popular in that region, so again, the drop does make sense and can be accounted for.

A large portion of that increase has likely been fuelled by PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, which is not available on Linux and is the most played game on Steam right now. There's also rumours of it being banned in China, which has likely caused another surge in people taking a look at it.

I should remind you, that a drop in the marketshare doesn't mean less users. It likely means that Windows growth here due to the two above points has just dwarfed any possible increase in Linux gamers on Steam.

I don't see this as any reason to panic, at all. Once the hype around PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS starts to vanish, the numbers will likely start to even out again.

17 Likes, Who?
Comments
Page: 1/5»
  Go to:

Linas 2 November 2017 at 11:04 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Still more than VR users.
Eike 2 November 2017 at 11:12 am UTC
View PC info
Some people claimed it might have been CS:GO, but PUBG seems more likely:

http://steamcharts.com/app/730#3m
http://steamcharts.com/app/578080#3m
Ehvis 2 November 2017 at 11:19 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
PUBG definitely has had a huge impact on the Steam numbers. Besides the high numbers of daily players, the thing I noticed most is how the peak time for users moved by several hours since PUBG launched. That more or less confirms that a lot of PUBG players are actually in China.

However, the 0,35% is such a big difference that it is probably a statistical anomaly. Steam didn't grow *that* much in one month.


Last edited by Ehvis at 2 November 2017 at 11:20 am UTC
Mal 2 November 2017 at 11:22 am UTC
Let's hope somebody makes a spyware linux distribution so that the chinese can use it for gaming whilst the government safely spies on them.
Corben 2 November 2017 at 11:22 am UTC
View PC info
Oh dear, this will play into the hands of developers who look at this statistics and will not port their games to Linux because the fraction of 0.35% isn't worth the effort.
Too bad neither PUBG is available to Linux nor Linux is China's mainly used operating system...

One good thing maybe is, they mainly use Windows 7, so this might boost Vulkan as graphics API, which on the other could be good for Linux gaming.


Last edited by Corben at 2 November 2017 at 11:26 am UTC. Edited 2 times.
Eike 2 November 2017 at 11:24 am UTC
View PC info
The numbers look beautiful for Windows 10, though.

Windows 10 64 bit
28.23%
-17.14%

Windows 10
0.37%
-0.24%
soulsource 2 November 2017 at 11:32 am UTC
View PC info
MalLet's hope somebody makes a spyware linux distribution so that the chinese can use it for gaming whilst the government safely spies on them.
Ubuntu Kylin?
Red Star OS?
Brisse 2 November 2017 at 11:37 am UTC
View PC info
These numbers will all go back to normal soon, becouse Chinese government wants to ban PUBG.

http://www.pcgamer.com/pubg-faces-china-ban-for-deviating-from-socialist-core-values/
KayKay91 2 November 2017 at 11:39 am UTC
View PC info
soulsource
MalLet's hope somebody makes a spyware linux distribution so that the chinese can use it for gaming whilst the government safely spies on them.
Red Star OS?
I'd replace it with Deepin.

Red Star OS is a North Korean Linux distro which spies on you.
ageres 2 November 2017 at 11:39 am UTC
View PC info
Imagine what marketshare would Linux have if everyone in China used Linux.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Official Livestreams
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel continued
  • Date:
Community Livestreams
  • RPGoodness: "Shadowrun Returns"
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Twitter
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Facebook
Misc