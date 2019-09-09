Looks like Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to the classic Beneath a Steel Sky is coming to Linux

Announced earlier this year from Revolution Software Ltd, they're working on a follow up to the absolute classic Beneath a Steel Sky called Beyond a Steel Sky.

We didn't report on this initially, as Linux was nowhere to be seen in any announcements. However, their Steam page recently went live last week and in the system requirements we can clearly see a "SteamOS + Linux" section. Not only that, it's properly filled out too requiring "16.04.3 LTS + SteamOS (latest)" so it's certainly seeming like no accident.

If you're not familiar with Revolution Software they actually are the original developer of Beneath a Steel Sky, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror and more. Anyway, take a look at the trailer for Beyond a Steel Sky:

More about it:

From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind ‘Watchmen’, comes ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’, the long awaited sequel to the cult classic ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’. ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic gameworld that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions.

We've reached out to Revolution Software just to see if we can get it properly confirmed, as their official site only says for "PC" which is usually used to mean Windows. If they do reply, we will update the article to let you know. Since their more recent titles have had Linux support, it wouldn't be too big a surprise but still a very welcome one as it looks great.

Check out Beyond a Steel Sky on Steam.