Looks like Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to the classic Beneath a Steel Sky is coming to Linux

Announced earlier this year from Revolution Software Ltd, they're working on a follow up to the absolute classic Beneath a Steel Sky called Beyond a Steel Sky.

We didn't report on this initially, as Linux was nowhere to be seen in any announcements. However, their Steam page recently went live last week and in the system requirements we can clearly see a "SteamOS + Linux" section. Not only that, it's properly filled out too requiring "16.04.3 LTS + SteamOS (latest)" so it's certainly seeming like no accident.

If you're not familiar with Revolution Software they actually are the original developer of Beneath a Steel Sky, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror and more. Anyway, take a look at the trailer for Beyond a Steel Sky:

More about it:

From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind ‘Watchmen’, comes ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’, the long awaited sequel to the cult classic ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’.

‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic gameworld that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions.

We've reached out to Revolution Software just to see if we can get it properly confirmed, as their official site only says for "PC" which is usually used to mean Windows. If they do reply, we will update the article to let you know. Since their more recent titles have had Linux support, it wouldn't be too big a surprise but still a very welcome one as it looks great.

Check out Beyond a Steel Sky on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
14 comments
Eike 9 September 2019 at 11:44 am UTC
View PC info
Should I (liking point and click adventures in general) play "Beneath a Steel Sky"?
rustybroomhandle 9 September 2019 at 11:46 am UTC
Well, it's free. I hated the voice acting, but the game is great. The first time I played was the Amiga version which had no voice acting. Then later tried it voiced and just noped out of there fast.


Last edited by rustybroomhandle at 9 September 2019 at 12:00 pm UTC
Nanobang 9 September 2019 at 12:25 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm not a bid "adventure" game player owing to my poor brain getting so easily overheated doing puzzle after puzzle and looking for items for puzzles and like that. But I've wishlisted this and will check it out more thoroughly upon release.
tmtvl 9 September 2019 at 2:37 pm UTC
View PC info
Back to Down Under? I'll have to replay BaSK to refresh my memory of the plot, all I remember is that Joey is an absolute bro.
slaapliedje 9 September 2019 at 3:34 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Nice, gives me a reason to finally sit down and win the original. Been meaning to. The other one of theirs that I've been wanting to win is Lure of the Temptress.
Dunc 9 September 2019 at 4:02 pm UTC
View PC info
I put up with the voice acting because it was a novelty, although it definitely didn't fit with what I heard in my head the first time around. But yes, if it hadn't been released for free it would probably be considered a sort of forgotten gem at best, rather than an out-and-out classic. It's definitely worth playing, though.

The original box is an item of rare beauty, unusually understated for that kind of thing. Looking forward to the sequel. It's been a while.
qptain Nemo 9 September 2019 at 5:57 pm UTC
View PC info
Good to know BaSS 2 is coming to Linux. I've been wishing for a 3D sequel to BaSS for the longest time. And now that it's coming... I don't really like the way it looks. I really hope they'll improve on it.

Agree completely, when I finally checked out the voiced version I was like "you've got to be kidding me".
Grifter 9 September 2019 at 7:16 pm UTC
Wow, I can't believe how many here have expressed dislike for that. Personally I love it. I originally played it without voice, but replayed it with voice a decade or so later and loved it, I thought it really elevated the game to a new height. Especially the acerbic and sarcastic joey, who had zero fucks to give =)
Shmerl 10 September 2019 at 1:51 am UTC
View PC info
Interesting. I'd recommend playing the original if you are a fan of cyberpunk genre. I hope they plan GOG release too. Check also the comic that comes with the game (GOG release has it).

And if you didn't know, you can do this (on Debian at least) ;)

sudo apt install beneath-a-steel-sky


Last edited by Shmerl at 10 September 2019 at 2:05 am UTC
Shmerl 10 September 2019 at 1:58 am UTC
View PC info
What is the name of this style by the way (one in the trailer)? I.e. 3D, but with comic / drawing feel to it. Telltale like using it I think. Makes it easier to skip fancy graphics effects and focus on the story more.

Though personally, I would have preferred a 2D sequel, using modern developments in technology. Dex is a good example how it can be done.


Last edited by Shmerl at 10 September 2019 at 2:01 am UTC
