Looks like Easy Anti-Cheat strikes again with Steam Play, Paladins is no longer playable on Linux

Just like what happened with Darwin Project only recently, it seems Paladins is no longer playable on Linux with Steam Play.
Late last month, I wrote an article and made a video showing off just how well Paladins was working on Linux thanks to Steam Play. Here we are again, only a couple weeks later and it's now a complete dud, with it almost instantly kicking me (and confirmed by others) out of games. You might get in for a few seconds, but with 100% reproduction it will kick you pretty quickly back to the main menu.
Back when previously writing about such an issue, I did make it clear with a note about how "with multiplayer titles and Steam Play there's nothing stopping the developer adjusting their anti-cheat which could end up locking-out Linux gamers".
It's a real shame, as both myself and my Son enjoyed playing Paladins and apart from a few issues which were also present on Windows, it worked beautifully with some really great performance.
While Steam Play has opened the door to a lot of titles not officially available on Linux, it's not quite the answer to everything as some like to repeatedly claim. This is obviously going to be a repeating problem with multiplayer games, so for now, I would honestly just keep away from any game using Easy Anti-Cheat with Steam Play. I will repeat what I said when I spoke about Darwin Project, I think Valve should really note on store pages what anti-cheat systems are used to help gamers make informed decisions.
What will be interesting, is that Valve said they will be rolling out "Steam Trust" in their post about some changes coming to Steam. Perhaps if more developers use Valve's own tools when they're available, this might not be such an issue since you would expect Valve's own tools to work with Steam Play.
I've reached out to Easy Anti-Cheat, again, to see if they would like a constructive chat about it. They didn't reply last time, so hopefully they will this time.
I do not think Paladins was ever on that list.
That's simply not possible. Even VMs running a legitimate copy of Windows can be detected. There is software on Windows that simply refuses to run in a VM.
The problem is basically that anti-cheat software is actually doing its job. It's supposed to detect things in the system that can change stuff in the game that give players an advantage. But Wine in itself is the biggest tamper you can imagine, it literally has access to everything the game does. If it would get unnoticed by an anti-cheat system, it would simply mean the system is broken.
The best fix would be if these systems would not be necessary at all. Unfortunately a small percentage manage to ruin that for everyone. Which leaves the second best option, have the anti-cheat code be aware of Wine and accept it. I think many actually are. It certainly looks like EAC can accept Wine just fine because most EAC protected games have had stretches where it worked. Which makes me think it is considered a "weaker" setting which is then changed at some point leaving non-functional on wine.
Anyway, enough speculation on my part.
As far as i know that is mainly down to Hardware-IDs.
I know of a few examples that check for the CPU-ID and block accordingly. If you "fake" your KVM to a "real" CPU-ID it works flawlessly.
For the rest, i completely agree with you. It is a real shame that some devs won't even go through the miniscule effort to make sure their DRM/AntiCheat won't block wine/proton after it is reported to them. Devs with this attitude don't deserve our money for sure.
Yeah well thats your opinion. While it wasn't anything brilliant it was good fun and not boring at all for me. Quick to get in, have like half an hour to hour of fun and then close it.. simple. free, ran amazingly performance wise and was fun.
Too bad Valve hasn't publicly released the whitelist. It would make it easy to point people to games that should work.