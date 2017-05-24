Looks like Micro Machines World Series from Codemasters is heading to Linux

It seems the new Micro Machines World Series [Steam] racing game from Codemasters will be heading to Linux. Pretty exciting!
Just today the Steam store page was updated to have a SteamOS icon (shown below) and SteamDB shows it was added to the platform list.
They have also added some proper SteamOS/Linux system requirements, so it seems pretty likely this is actually happening. A minimum of OpenGL 4.2 support is needed for your GPU and they even list that Mesa is supported for AMD cards, so it sounds like they know what they're doing here.
I've shot off a message to Codemasters to see what's happening and will update you all once I get a reply. It would be odd to add such specific system requirements and check the Linux/SteamOS icon box if it wasn't.
About the game
It's rammed full of features too, with offline and online play, customization, interactive tracks and plenty more.
I loved playing it when I was younger and if they do it right, it could end up proving rather popular. Games like this are essential, especially when a lot of us have partners, kids and friends over often. The local multiplayer in games like this can be massively fun.
Thanks for the email Mohandevir!
QuoteThe legend is back! Micro Machines World Series combines the thrilling madness of racing micro vehicles with epic team battle strategies, set against the extraordinary interactive backdrops of the everyday home! Grab your NERF blaster, try to avoid the jam, and unleash miniature multiplayer mayhem onto the world!
LEGENDARY LOCATIONS: Featuring the iconic kitchen and pool table tracks amongst others, plus all-new locations and arenas such as the garden and workshop, Micro Machines World Series features 10 Race Tracks and 15 Battle Arenas!
I didn't search thouroughly, but what is really intriguing is that Feral doesn't seem to be implicated. Codemasters is producing the Linux build on it's own? That would be something new.
Good it is coming to Linux
Pre-Pruchase ?
No thanks.
But this would be the first 1day Linux release release from Codemasters, if it will be 1day for Linux right?
You are totally right! Forgot about that. Worst is that Dirt Showdown is my favorite local multi-player game. Shame on me!
This looks like it would and will be a great kids game. Linux needs more fun kids games just as much as adult AAA games. I would 100% buy this for my daughter I think she would love this game.
No, no, no! Shame on me because I forgot about VP, not about Dirt Showdown.
That's really awesome! I remember playing the Micro Machines game on the original Nintendo, which was also done by Codemasters. I didn't realize they had been around that long.
yup the Last Uk based developers/Publishers there used to be six now there is one publisher such a
shame so many studios got absorbed by 2k/square and EA
I know I am.