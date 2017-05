Looks like Micro Machines World Series from Codemasters is heading to Linux

Quote The legend is back! Micro Machines World Series combines the thrilling madness of racing micro vehicles with epic team battle strategies, set against the extraordinary interactive backdrops of the everyday home! Grab your NERF blaster, try to avoid the jam, and unleash miniature multiplayer mayhem onto the world!



LEGENDARY LOCATIONS: Featuring the iconic kitchen and pool table tracks amongst others, plus all-new locations and arenas such as the garden and workshop, Micro Machines World Series features 10 Race Tracks and 15 Battle Arenas!

It seems the new Micro Machines World Series [ Steam ] racing game from Codemasters will be heading to Linux. Pretty exciting!Just today the Steam store page was updated to have a SteamOS icon (shown below) and SteamDB shows it was added to the platform list.They have also added some proper SteamOS/Linux system requirements, so it seems pretty likely this is actually happening. A minimum of OpenGL 4.2 support is needed for your GPU and they even list that Mesa is supported for AMD cards, so it sounds like they know what they're doing here.I've shot off a message to Codemasters to see what's happening and will update you all once I get a reply. It would be odd to add such specific system requirements and check the Linux/SteamOS icon box if it wasn't.It's rammed full of features too, with offline and online play, customization, interactive tracks and plenty more.I loved playing it when I was younger and if they do it right, it could end up proving rather popular. Games like this are essential, especially when a lot of us have partners, kids and friends over often. The local multiplayer in games like this can be massively fun.Thanks for the email Mohandevir!