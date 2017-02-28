Looks like Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' may be coming to Linux

Awesome news to start the day, not only is Torment now available, but it seems like Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' [Steam] may be heading to Linux.
This is amazing, seriously. I am a huge TWD fan having watched every episode available in the UK and even reading some of the comics. Having this on Linux will be fantastic, as it's another game I've held off buying on any platform in the hopes to one day see it on Linux.
News comes from SteamDB where this popped up:
Quote Changed Depots
207613/config/oslist: linux
207613/name: The Walking Dead Depot
I've reached out to my contact at Telltale to see if we can get a comment, or a confirmation.
For those that don't know, it's an episodic adventure game where your decisions matter. With it set in the same world as The Walking Dead, but with a new set of characters.
They should also consider porting "Tells of the Borderlands" as it seems one of the best of the Telltale's games!
Wow! I always wanted to try one of the modern Telltale adventures...
Glad I'm still waiting for a sale concerning season 3.
The first two seasons were quite entertaining.
However, I wouldn't actually call this a game.
It's more an interactive movie and, let's be honest here,
only "features" the illusion of being able to affect the story.
It should be obvious why it's impossible to do otherwise.
The different story paths of major interventions would explode exponentially.
And that's why it feels a bit fake.
But don't get me wrong. I still consider it worth "playing".
Edit: Didn't they have an Ouya port years ago?
Shouldn't be much work to bring it to Linux.
Didn't they have a Beta of their Minecraft Story, and it never got publicly released?
This is really great news. Considering how notoriously buggy their games are on Windows, I'm wondering how this would translate on Linux
Fantastic, I think I own some of these on steam, would be great to finally be able to play them
I don't particularly care about The Walking Dead, but I sure would love to play Tales From the Borderlands, and if this is a step toward that then awesome.
Isn't all their games using the same engine ? In this case, it should be easy to port the other games also.
I've only played the first 2 chapters of Walking Dead but I don't want to bother booting windows to play the other chapters.
And I'm also very interested in the borderlands one.
Finally!