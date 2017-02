Looks like Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' may be coming to Linux

Quote Changed Depots

Awesome news to start the day, not only is Torment now available, but it seems like Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' [ Steam ] may be heading to Linux.This is amazing, seriously. I am a huge TWD fan having watched every episode available in the UK and even reading some of the comics. Having this on Linux will be fantastic, as it's another game I've held off buying on any platform in the hopes to one day see it on Linux.News comes from SteamDB where this popped up:I've reached out to my contact at Telltale to see if we can get a comment, or a confirmation.For those that don't know, it's an episodic adventure game where your decisions matter. With it set in the same world as The Walking Dead, but with a new set of characters.