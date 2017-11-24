GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Looks like the 4X turn-based strategy game 'Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War' will come to Linux

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War [Steam] is a new 4X turn-based strategy game from developer Proxy Studios and publisher Slitherine, seems it's coming to Linux too!

If you're unfamiliar with Proxy Studios, they previously developed the 4X game Pandora: First Contact which also supported Linux. It's entirely possible they're using a similar engine, probably updated for this next game.

It already has a section on Steam for Linux/SteamOS system requirements, plus SteamDB is tracking Linux as a platform too—so it's quite likely it will be on Linux. I've reached out to the developer and publisher to get absolutely confirmation, will update you when I do get it either way. Update: As promised, it's confirmed for Linux.

About the game:

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet’s resources. 

In the first 4X turn-based strategy game set in Warhammer 40,000 you will lead one of four factions: Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks and Necrons, each with their own unique gameplay, technological tree, units and heroes. 

Face a challenging AI or cooperate or compete with friends and strangers across the globe.

They will preview the game live on Twitch on December 1st at 7PM UTC, a good time to ask them any burning questions you have about this new strategy game.

Zlopez 24 November 2017 at 11:47 am UTC
I was waiting a long time for any W40k game that will have Necrons. Last one was DoW 1. And its 4X turn-based game, even better for me.
madpinger 24 November 2017 at 11:58 am UTC
4x, looks like I'll have to bite ~~
razing32 24 November 2017 at 1:58 pm UTC
YAY
Can't wait. I love TBS and Warhammer 40k
I really hope they add all the races in as DLC at a later date (or that fans mod them in)
Rutine 24 November 2017 at 2:34 pm UTC
I was very happy at the release of Pandora, because I love turn based strategy games, especially 4x games. However it felt... incomplete, not so good. I want to go back to it now, to see if this impression was right.
I also just discovered that they published another game that was also on Linux : Conquest. I'll probably give it a try too, this one is a turn based tactics game, and the engine seems pretty much the sime, possibly an even older version.
Expalphalog 24 November 2017 at 2:38 pm UTC
<insert Fry take my money meme>
liamdawe 24 November 2017 at 2:46 pm UTC
Update: As promised, it's confirmed for Linux.
Extremeadin 24 November 2017 at 7:18 pm UTC
Do we know if it will have cross platform multiplayer?
MintedGamer 24 November 2017 at 9:13 pm UTC
I love Linux, I love W40k and I love 4X games so will definitely be keeping an eye on this.
Purple Library Guy 24 November 2017 at 11:36 pm UTC
RutineI was very happy at the release of Pandora, because I love turn based strategy games, especially 4x games. However it felt... incomplete, not so good.
Well, like the few other games in Pandora's particular sub-sub-sub-genre, it suffered from not being Alpha Centauri. Alpha Centauri was the greatest Civ-like game ever released, and head, shoulders and upper torso above any other Civ-like SF game. I would pay hard cash on barrelhead in an instant if someone were to take Alpha C, change nothing substantive about it, but give it modern UI controls and make it run on modern computers/OSes (including Linux of course). If I do the right fiddling I can still get my old Loki copy to work, sort of, but it's tricky, and while it's still marvellous it does suffer from being made before mouse wheels were a thing.

But that's not really fair competition. Once I accepted that Pandora wasn't Alpha C (just as Civ: Beyond Earth also failed to be Alpha C), I was able to appreciate it for itself and it's a pretty decent game, with some interesting key differences (global rather than city-based resources, for instance). There are two keys to doing decently at it IMO: The AI smells blood; keep a big armed force because if you're weak everyone will attack you even if you had friendly dealings (plus there are bugs and aliens to crush). And, micromanage your tiles; citizens doing unproductive work kills.

Anyway, I can see them doing a good job at this.


Last edited by Purple Library Guy at 24 November 2017 at 11:38 pm UTC
liamdawe 24 November 2017 at 11:43 pm UTC
ExtremeadinDo we know if it will have cross platform multiplayer?
I asked, here's the reply:
QuoteYes it should be cross platform but the beta will help test that.
