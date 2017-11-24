Looks like the 4X turn-based strategy game 'Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War' will come to Linux

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War [Steam] is a new 4X turn-based strategy game from developer Proxy Studios and publisher Slitherine, seems it's coming to Linux too!
If you're unfamiliar with Proxy Studios, they previously developed the 4X game Pandora: First Contact which also supported Linux. It's entirely possible they're using a similar engine, probably updated for this next game.
It already has a section on Steam for Linux/SteamOS system requirements, plus SteamDB is tracking Linux as a platform too—so it's quite likely it will be on Linux. I've reached out to the developer and publisher to get absolutely confirmation, will update you when I do get it either way. Update: As promised, it's confirmed for Linux.
About the game:
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet’s resources.
In the first 4X turn-based strategy game set in Warhammer 40,000 you will lead one of four factions: Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks and Necrons, each with their own unique gameplay, technological tree, units and heroes.
Face a challenging AI or cooperate or compete with friends and strangers across the globe.
They will preview the game live on Twitch on December 1st at 7PM UTC, a good time to ask them any burning questions you have about this new strategy game.
Can't wait. I love TBS and Warhammer 40k
I really hope they add all the races in as DLC at a later date (or that fans mod them in)
I also just discovered that they published another game that was also on Linux : Conquest. I'll probably give it a try too, this one is a turn based tactics game, and the engine seems pretty much the sime, possibly an even older version.
But that's not really fair competition. Once I accepted that Pandora wasn't Alpha C (just as Civ: Beyond Earth also failed to be Alpha C), I was able to appreciate it for itself and it's a pretty decent game, with some interesting key differences (global rather than city-based resources, for instance). There are two keys to doing decently at it IMO: The AI smells blood; keep a big armed force because if you're weak everyone will attack you even if you had friendly dealings (plus there are bugs and aliens to crush). And, micromanage your tiles; citizens doing unproductive work kills.
Anyway, I can see them doing a good job at this.
Last edited by Purple Library Guy at 24 November 2017 at 11:38 pm UTC