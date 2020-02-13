Looks like the narrative thriller 'The Suicide of Rachel Foster' will come to Linux

Releasing next week on February 19, it's looking like 'The Suicide of Rachel Foster' will also be coming to Linux although it's not clear yet exactly when.

An eagle-eyed user spotted Linux being noted on SteamDB, which the developer ONE-O-ONE GAMES then did a little teasing with a Twitter post quoting it to say "seems that way" with a little party emoji included and then some teasing towards us. So it certainly seems like we're getting this narrative thriller. Check out the trailer below:

Set in 1993, it follows the protagonist Nicole who is seemingly trapped in a mountain lodge with the only communication to the outside being through "one of the first radio telephones ever built" which allows you to speak to a FEMA agent. With their help, you end up investigating a deep mystery that's a "story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale". Sounds super interesting!

Feature Highlight:

Explore the vast and detailed hotel, unravelling dark secrets of the family's past

Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience

Intriguing, touching and mature storytelling

Multi-layered narrative thriller, combining elements of mystery and horror

You can follow it on GOG and Steam. If it does get Linux support right away or if it comes later, we will of course let you know as soon as we know here on GOL.