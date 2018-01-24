GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
The Linux 2017 GOTY Awards are now over, come check out the winners!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can support us on Paypal and Liberapay!

LunarG releases 'DevSim' a tool for developers to test their Vulkan API implementation in various configurations

Posted by , / 1343 views

LunarG has now officially rolled out 'DevSim', a rather fancy tool for developers to test their Vulkan games and applications against many different configurations.

Why is this interesting? Well, not every developer will have access to tens (and more) different GPUs. With DevSim, they technically don't need to, as they can use it to simulate various different configurations.

Here's how they describe it (read more in their news post):

The LunarG Device Simulation layer helps test across a wide range of hardware capabilities without requiring a physical copy of every device. It can be applied without modifying any application binaries, and in a fully-automated fashion. The Device Simulation layer (aka DevSim) is a Vulkan layer that can override the values returned by your application’s queries of the GPU. DevSim uses a JSON text configuration file to make your application see a different driver/GPU than is actually in your system. This capability is useful to verify that your application both a) properly queries the limits from Vulkan, and b) obeys those limits.

It's free as well, with the source included in their VulkanTools repository on GitHub.

Fantastic to see more like this out there for Vulkan, hopefully the more we see like this, the easier and more likely it will be for developers to use Vulkan, which can help bringing games to Linux become a bit easier.

5 Likes, Who?
1 comment

mirv 24 January 2018 at 12:55 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Before anyone gets the wrong idea, this essentially limits the capabilities of your system/driver reporting. It cannot be used to test something that doesn't exist at all.

Think things like maximum reported surface size (monitor resolution), buffer counts, memory sizes, etc.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon or Liberapay. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations and subscriptions! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Official Livestreams
Community Livestreams
  • RPGoodness: "The Dark Eye: Drakensang" (via Wine)
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Twitter
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Facebook
Misc