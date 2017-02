Mesa developer Marek is looking to finally sort out threaded GL dispatch

Marek, the Mesa developer from AMD posted a message to the public Mesa-dev mailing list asking to merge the threaded GL dispatch code and get it cleaned up to help with the high CPU overhead of Mesa.The problem is back when it was originally proposed, we didn't have too many games that would need it. Obviously now things are rather different thanks to Steam and the influx of many great games.Marek named Borderlands 2 as one such game that could benefit from it.See the mailing list entry here Gregory Hainaut, a developer of PCSX2 replied saying that it causes performance issues with PCSX2 claiming it's not yet optimal, but it has potential.It will be disabled by default, meaning it won't negatively impact anyone and this will enable the Mesa developers to get it to get properly cleaned up.Anything that can help speed up Mesa sounds good, so hopefully with a new push from Marek the code can get cleaned up.