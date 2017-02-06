Mesa developer Marek is looking to finally sort out threaded GL dispatch

Marek, the Mesa developer from AMD posted a message to the public Mesa-dev mailing list asking to merge the threaded GL dispatch code and get it cleaned up to help with the high CPU overhead of Mesa.
The problem is back when it was originally proposed, we didn't have too many games that would need it. Obviously now things are rather different thanks to Steam and the influx of many great games.
Marek named Borderlands 2 as one such game that could benefit from it.
See the mailing list entry here.
Gregory Hainaut, a developer of PCSX2 replied saying that it causes performance issues with PCSX2 claiming it's not yet optimal, but it has potential.
It will be disabled by default, meaning it won't negatively impact anyone and this will enable the Mesa developers to get it to get properly cleaned up.
Anything that can help speed up Mesa sounds good, so hopefully with a new push from Marek the code can get cleaned up.
Isn't it a bit weird they are favouring compatibility with an emulator (which hasn't made much strides in supporting multi thread) instead of actual games? I mean i use that said emulator but still i think the priority should be on the finished product (the games) while ongoing development emulators could then adapt to the new circumstances.
New User
Gregory is the one of the authors of pcsx2. So actually, he isnt really a mesa dev.
But he stated somewhere in the pcsx2 forums, that the plugin GSDX would receive a major performance boost if MESA gets threaded support. I guess he just shared his experience based on test he made earlier.
I love MESA, it's nice to feel that it is just getting better and better.
nvidia enabled it quite recently with 378.09 and from my testing it doesnt seem to work well. It said to be enabled automatically if it gains performance and it disables itself when theres no perf gain but i cant see that happening.
running ARK without it yields 25-40 fps and that nvidia "automatic glthreaded" doesnt seem to turn on. when i foce it with __GL_THREADED_OPTIMIZATIONS=1 i get 40-80fps in ARK
Well, that will help. Or will not help (a lot). As somebody of Feral in example replied there - they do gl treading in their, how may i call it ... "porting layer"? I'd guess most games and engines which have bigger performance requirements already did some kind of their own threaded gl.
I knew Feral do, and I believe VP do something similar. I've even done similar things myself. Currently, it also seems that there's very little GL4.x support in there, so early days it would only be of use to older games / software using older GL profiles.
Still, it can be a nice feature to have, so long as it doesn't get in the way of more important work or needlessly complicate things.