Mesa has a few more games in the threaded OpenGL whitelist as of today

Posted by , 25 July 2017 at 7:59 pm UTC / 1678 views
Landing in the public Mesa-git mailing list within the last few minutes, more games have been added to the whitelist to make use of threaded OpenGL for better performance.

From the commit:
QuotePerformance delta on Core i5-4570 + Radeon R9 270:
  • Overlord: +20% in certain locations
  • Overlord II: +20% in certain locations
  • Oil Rush: +12% in most locations
  • War Thunder: +4-9% in benchmarks
  • Saints Row 2: +10-35% in certain locations
If I counted correctly, that's now 14 games (13 native, 1 in Wine) in total that have the feature turned on.

I imagine this small patch, that simply adds their names into the drirc file (which tells Mesa to turn the feature on for these games) will be picked to be included in Mesa 17.2. The next version of Mesa is currently in the Release Candidate stages, with the first RC tagged yesterday.

Nice to see more games getting some proper testing. I really think a whitelist was the best way to go, the last thing we want are games performing worse forcing you to turn it off manually for certain games. A better out of the box experience for Mesa is quite essential in my opinion.

Reminder: Mesa 17.2 is due for release next month.
edo 25 July 2017 at 10:40 pm UTC
Im getting the impression that windows amd driver isnt faster anymore, at least on the same level
Shmerl 26 July 2017 at 1:06 am UTC
Does glthread use all available cores, or it's limited to certain number of threads?


