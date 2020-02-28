Metro Exodus to get a release date for Linux "soon" say 4A Games

Recently, Metro Exodus ended its Epic Store exclusivity and Deep Silver (the publisher) confirmed it was heading to Linux. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask me anything), the developer 4A Games mentioned the Linux port too.
In reply to a comment asking about macOS/Linux they said this:
[…] Throughout DLC development we've also been very busy working on various platforms for all of the Metro series. We recently confirmed the linux version and will reveal the launch date for that soon. […]
Really great to see it get confirmed multiple times now, strange though how they were so quiet on it before it hit Steam to no be so willing to talk about it when asked. Having all the Metro games on Linux is going to be great though, a full series for us. Seems it's had a warm reception on Steam too, with it now having a "Very Positive" user rating from well over ten thousand people.
Once they do talk about dates, we will let you know. Will you be picking up a copy when it's out for Linux officially?
You can check out Metro Exodus on Steam.
But I'd like to support a Linux version ASAP.
Apart from the Feral ports, we don't have too many AAA's lately.
celphyPretty torn over here. EGS's exclusivity is a no-go for me.Well, Exodus is no more an exclusivity.
Last edited by Lolo01 on 28 February 2020 at 10:40 am UTC
Lolo01Clearly a purchase for me when it comes out on Linux.
Let me clarify that:
A developer that has decided to enter into an exclusivity deal with Epic is not someone I want to support.
In the end they are placing money over consumer interests and hoping it works out in their favour.
I personally don't want it to pay off so I'd rather not buy those games.
I understand your point of view.
But still, it's a huge Linux port. They are rare, it must be taken into account.
If we had loads of big games to choose from...
I prefer to support the few that support us.
Of course, it's everybody's own choice.
Yeah. That's why I said I'm torn on that.
I'll propably buy it if it works well enough.
Most versions still seem to have technical difficulties though.
Indeed. The exclusivity deal was a big stain. But doing a full Linux port for a game like this is still a huge positive. Everybody will have to weigh the positives and negatives for themselves, but for me it's still a net positive.
PatolaBought it with all DLCs whe it went to Steam. And since the game works so well under proton (DirectX 12 mode on Proton 5.0.3! Incredible!) I would prefer if they spent their efforts more productively, e.g. maybe adding Vulkan support including raytracing?Well, I would prefer exactly what they're doing. Getting their game on Linux. Nice it works in Proton, but developers doing Linux versions is still absolutely vital to Linux gaming. Whose to say it won't have Vulkan support since they did that for Stadia already.
