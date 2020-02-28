Metro Exodus to get a release date for Linux "soon" say 4A Games

Recently, Metro Exodus ended its Epic Store exclusivity and Deep Silver (the publisher) confirmed it was heading to Linux. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask me anything), the developer 4A Games mentioned the Linux port too.

In reply to a comment asking about macOS/Linux they said this:

[…] Throughout DLC development we've also been very busy working on various platforms for all of the Metro series. We recently confirmed the linux version and will reveal the launch date for that soon. […]

Really great to see it get confirmed multiple times now, strange though how they were so quiet on it before it hit Steam to no be so willing to talk about it when asked. Having all the Metro games on Linux is going to be great though, a full series for us. Seems it's had a warm reception on Steam too, with it now having a "Very Positive" user rating from well over ten thousand people.

Once they do talk about dates, we will let you know. Will you be picking up a copy when it's out for Linux officially?

You can check out Metro Exodus on Steam.