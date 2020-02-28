We're live now on Twitch!
Metro Exodus to get a release date for Linux "soon" say 4A Games

Posted by , | Views: 7,405

Recently, Metro Exodus ended its Epic Store exclusivity and Deep Silver (the publisher) confirmed it was heading to Linux. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask me anything), the developer 4A Games mentioned the Linux port too.

In reply to a comment asking about macOS/Linux they said this:

[…] Throughout DLC development we've also been very busy working on various platforms for all of the Metro series. We recently confirmed the linux version and will reveal the launch date for that soon. […]

Really great to see it get confirmed multiple times now, strange though how they were so quiet on it before it hit Steam to no be so willing to talk about it when asked. Having all the Metro games on Linux is going to be great though, a full series for us. Seems it's had a warm reception on Steam too, with it now having a "Very Positive" user rating from well over ten thousand people.

Once they do talk about dates, we will let you know. Will you be picking up a copy when it's out for Linux officially?

You can check out Metro Exodus on Steam.

Tags: FPS, Steam, Upcoming, Metro Exodus
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
yar4e 28 February 2020 at 10:03 am UTC
View PC info
It'll be my day one purchase like it was with previous Metro games!
celphy 28 February 2020 at 10:25 am UTC
Pretty torn over here. EGS exclusivity is a no-go for me.
But I'd like to support a Linux version ASAP.
Lolo01 28 February 2020 at 10:29 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Clearly a purchase for me when it comes out on Linux.
Apart from the Feral ports, we don't have too many AAA's lately.

celphyPretty torn over here. EGS's exclusivity is a no-go for me.
But I'd like to support a Linux version ASAP.
Well, Exodus is no more an exclusivity.


Last edited by Lolo01 on 28 February 2020 at 10:40 am UTC
celphy 28 February 2020 at 11:01 am UTC
Lolo01Clearly a purchase for me when it comes out on Linux.
Apart from the Feral ports, we don't have too many AAA's lately.

celphyPretty torn over here. EGS's exclusivity is a no-go for me.
But I'd like to support a Linux version ASAP.
Well, Exodus is no more an exclusivity.

Let me clarify that:

A developer that has decided to enter into an exclusivity deal with Epic is not someone I want to support.
In the end they are placing money over consumer interests and hoping it works out in their favour.
I personally don't want it to pay off so I'd rather not buy those games.
Lolo01 28 February 2020 at 11:10 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
celphy
Lolo01Clearly a purchase for me when it comes out on Linux.
Apart from the Feral ports, we don't have too many AAA's lately.

celphyPretty torn over here. EGS's exclusivity is a no-go for me.
But I'd like to support a Linux version ASAP.
Well, Exodus is no more an exclusivity.

Let me clarify that:

A developer that has decided to enter into an exclusivity deal with Epic is not someone I want to support.
In the end they are placing money over consumer interests and hoping it works out in their favour.
I personally don't want it to pay off so I'd rather not buy those games.

I understand your point of view.
But still, it's a huge Linux port. They are rare, it must be taken into account.
Eike 28 February 2020 at 11:12 am UTC
View PC info
celphyI personally don't want it to pay off so I'd rather not buy those games.

If we had loads of big games to choose from...
I prefer to support the few that support us.
Of course, it's everybody's own choice.
celphy 28 February 2020 at 11:14 am UTC
EikeIf we had loads of big games to choose from...
I prefer to support the few that support us.
Of course, it's everybody's own choice.

Yeah. That's why I said I'm torn on that.
I'll propably buy it if it works well enough.
Most versions still seem to have technical difficulties though.
Ehvis 28 February 2020 at 11:17 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Lolo01
celphyA developer that has decided to enter into an exclusivity deal with Epic is not someone I want to support.
In the end they are placing money over consumer interests and hoping it works out in their favour.
I personally don't want it to pay off so I'd rather not buy those games.

I understand your point of view.
But still, it's a huge Linux port. They are rare, it must be taken into account.

Indeed. The exclusivity deal was a big stain. But doing a full Linux port for a game like this is still a huge positive. Everybody will have to weigh the positives and negatives for themselves, but for me it's still a net positive.
Patola 28 February 2020 at 11:26 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Bought it with all DLCs whe it went to Steam. And since the game works so well under proton (DirectX 12 mode on Proton 5.0.3! Incredible!) I would prefer if they spent their efforts more productively, e.g. maybe adding Vulkan support including raytracing?
Liam Dawe 28 February 2020 at 11:28 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
PatolaBought it with all DLCs whe it went to Steam. And since the game works so well under proton (DirectX 12 mode on Proton 5.0.3! Incredible!) I would prefer if they spent their efforts more productively, e.g. maybe adding Vulkan support including raytracing?
Well, I would prefer exactly what they're doing. Getting their game on Linux. Nice it works in Proton, but developers doing Linux versions is still absolutely vital to Linux gaming. Whose to say it won't have Vulkan support since they did that for Stadia already.
