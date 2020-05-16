Microsoft president admits they were wrong on open source

During a recent online event the current Microsoft President, Brad Smith, opened up a little bit about open source and their previous failures with it.
Sadly, their history with open source is a rather tumultuous one. Previous Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, famously said years ago how "Linux is a cancer" and no one really forgot. It's interesting now though because of how Microsoft has changed over the years, as they finally warmed up to open source.
In a chat hosted by MIT CSAIL, President Brad Smith mentioned:
Microsoft was on the wrong side of history when open source exploded at the beginning of the century and I can say that about me personally. The good news is that, if life is long enough, you can learn … that you need to change.
They now own GitHub, a website built around code sharing and their own Visual Studio Code editor is also open source under the MIT license. Expanding there, GitHub also recently acquired npm (the company behind Node package manager) too. That's merely scratching the surface, as they're even integrating Linux more and more into Windows itself with their Windows Subsystem for Linux. Heck, they're even going to put their own web browser Edge onto Linux which is now being built with the open source Chromium.
What are your thoughts?
Last edited by Rooster on 16 May 2020 at 10:06 am UTC
MS is going firmly into the services business where they create an even more absolute vendor lock-in than what they had with on-prem. And it only makes economic sense that they're happy to make money off of renting out Linux-based services. Google and Amazon do the same, but with a lot fewer "we love FOSS" noises coming out of them.
That said, I do like VS Code, of all the Electron-based abominations it's easily the best one. Some crazily useful features in there like remote editing and debugging. So thanks for that.
Last edited by psy-q on 16 May 2020 at 10:20 am UTC
In all seriousness, do forgive those of us who are still skeptical of Microsoft - there are most certainly good reasons for it.
I used both OS/2 Warp and BeOS back in the day, alongside Linux (Gnome). Both of these OS blew Windows out of the water. In particular OS/2 vs Windows 3.1 was night and day - I'm still pretty fucking grumpy about the damage Microsoft caused to the world... what could have been.
Last edited by Luke_Nukem on 16 May 2020 at 10:38 am UTC
Enough said.
But they are clearly a different company than they were 15-20 years ago. Companies consist of people, and as people change, so can companies. As a comment said above, actions speak louder than words, and Microsofts actions have definitely changed radically for the better during this past generation.
I do not fully trust any company, and I trust large companies less than small ones - they have more power to wield - but today I don't see a reason to trust Microsoft any less than, say, Google or IBM, and I certainly trust them more than the likes of Amazon or Oracle.
JanneBut they are clearly a different company than they were 15-20 years ago. Companies consist of people, and as people change, so can companies.I'm not sure they change all that much. Despite numerous changes in personnel, and even a short (second) period as a successful PC manufacturer, I don't think IBM ever reconciled itself to the fact that it wasn't going to own the PC market in the way it had with previous generations.
I see Microsoft in the same light. It's a company that was founded on the productization of software, playing its cards close to its chest, jealously guarding its source. It's trying to adapt to open source because it sees the way the wind's blowing. But corporate cultures run deep, and it's always going to be an uncomfortable fit. As others have said, I'll begin to believe it when major Microsoft projects - Office, DirectX, even Windows - go open source. I'm not holding my breath.
What? Yes, Google is just the same... and Facebook, and ...
Last edited by Nevertheless on 16 May 2020 at 12:45 pm UTC
