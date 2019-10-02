Midweek tip - Lethal League is an amusing competitive projectile fighting game available on Linux

Here's a game that we've never really talked about here but that ends today. The competitive projectile fighting game, Lethal League, is a huge amount of fun. Developed by Team Reptile, it originally released on Steam back in 2014. They actually later released a Linux version much in the middle of 2015.

I'm not entirely sure how we missed properly covering such a fantastic game. Seriously, it's a riot! You and three others face off in a simple arena with an anti-gravity ball floating around you need to smack into others. The idea alone is somewhat hilarious and the gameplay is fantastic.

Each strike speeds the ball up and it can get extremely challenging even against AI players when a match really gets going. Apart from playing against the AI it also has local and online multiplayer.

Lethal League is heart-pounding fast-paced action. One where your focus and attention is needed at 100%, as if you swing even a split-second too late it could all be over as a ball comes flying at your face with immense speed. It actually made me think about Rocket League, how they both have such a basic idea done so very well and just like Rocket League, Lethal League really can bring out the competitive side of you. At least it did for me and now my fingers ache from mashing that swing button as furiously as I could.

A fun choice of characters too. I especially liked Switch, a Robot carrying around a Skateboard that can ride on the roof. What's not to love about that?

For gamepad support on Linux, it did not work with my Gioteck WX-4 but it did work perfectly with the Logitech F310. Additionally, the Steam Controller will work when paired with the super handy external SC Controller driver/UI.

Team Reptile later released Lethal League Blaze in 2018 as a much upgraded version. Sadly, Blaze does not currently have Linux support but the developer is actually planning to do so "as soon as we're able". Given how fun the original is, it will be great to see Lethal League Blaze on Linux too.

If you've never played it, you can find Lethal League on Humble Store and Steam. Absolutely recommend it, great fun.

Hat tip to Sunburst for the key.