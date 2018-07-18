Minecraft 'Update Aquatic' is a huge update which brings the new launcher officially to Linux

Minecraft's Update Aquatic is a huge update to the sandbox builder that's now out, it also brings the new launcher officially to Linux.
The new launcher has a slight text issue, hopefully one that will be solved sometime soon, but it's a vastly improved user experience over the older much uglier launcher. Now you simple download it, extract it and run the "launcher" file. No fuss required.
One of the Minecraft developers actually let me test the launcher early for them, so that was fun. They replied to me again today, to note that they're working on the update mechanics to be able to push smaller updates out more frequently, so small text issues like that can be solved more quickly.
As for the actual content available in this update, it's freaking huge! The ocean got a massive overhaul, along with tons of new aquatic life and other new blocks like: coral, sea pickles, bubble columns, blue ice found from icebergs, tropical fish, turtles, dolphins, a new hostile mob called "the Drowned" which can spawn with a trident, cod, salmon, and pufferfish and so on.
There's also a new swimming animation, underwater ambience sounds, three new pieces of music, your vision will gradually increase the longer you're underwater and so much more!
Full changelog here. Good stuff from Mojang.
OK, but there is one version that is? When I installed ArchLabs, it offered to install minecraft for me, I didnt say yes, but I got to thinking... Is there a free version or what?
And yeah, my kids will be really excited when I tell them about this... and it'll be a little bit of work for me to update my server and their clients & mods.
Last edited by 14 at 18 July 2018 at 9:33 pm UTC
There's a free and open source clone, though, called Minetest. Always sounds like the name of a test server to me, but anyway.
Minecraft in its current state is not free.
There might be an older free version. I know for a fact the Raspberi pi has a version of minecraft for free. So something more basic might be available.
If you want a similar experience for free , try Minetest and use Samsai's mods. They add some extra elements and mobs.
MojangMicrosoft have so far been unexpectedly supportive of non-Windows platforms with Minecraft. That said, I would still encourage any Linux gamer looking for a voxel block games to give Minetest a try.
Quite proud I got my 9 y.o. to play on Linux, learn to download from virus-infested mod sites (<-- Great advantage of Linux there!), and start using GIMP (instead of Paint.NET a MC camp instructor recommended) to create custom resource packs.
Also, shout out to The Linux Wacom Project for ensuring this child-rearing dream continues to flourish!