GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
If you support us through Liberapay, please see this important post.
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal!

Minecraft 'Update Aquatic' is a huge update which brings the new launcher officially to Linux

Posted by , | Views: 8,931

Minecraft's Update Aquatic is a huge update to the sandbox builder that's now out, it also brings the new launcher officially to Linux.

The new launcher has a slight text issue, hopefully one that will be solved sometime soon, but it's a vastly improved user experience over the older much uglier launcher. Now you simple download it, extract it and run the "launcher" file. No fuss required.

One of the Minecraft developers actually let me test the launcher early for them, so that was fun. They replied to me again today, to note that they're working on the update mechanics to be able to push smaller updates out more frequently, so small text issues like that can be solved more quickly.

As for the actual content available in this update, it's freaking huge! The ocean got a massive overhaul, along with tons of new aquatic life and other new blocks like: coral, sea pickles, bubble columns, blue ice found from icebergs, tropical fish, turtles, dolphins, a new hostile mob called "the Drowned" which can spawn with a trident, cod, salmon, and pufferfish and so on.

There's also a new swimming animation, underwater ambience sounds, three new pieces of music, your vision will gradually increase the longer you're underwater and so much more!

Full changelog here. Good stuff from Mojang.

8 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
21 comments
Page: 1/3»
  Go to:

buenaventura 18 July 2018 at 8:52 pm UTC
View PC info
Is this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
liamdawe 18 July 2018 at 8:54 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
buenaventuraIs this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
No it's not free.
buenaventura 18 July 2018 at 9:30 pm UTC
View PC info
liamdawe
buenaventuraIs this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
No it's not free.

OK, but there is one version that is? When I installed ArchLabs, it offered to install minecraft for me, I didnt say yes, but I got to thinking... Is there a free version or what?
14 18 July 2018 at 9:31 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
liamdawe
buenaventuraIs this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
No it's not free.
I'd assume that the update is free, but the game itself is not free.

And yeah, my kids will be really excited when I tell them about this... and it'll be a little bit of work for me to update my server and their clients & mods.


Last edited by 14 at 18 July 2018 at 9:33 pm UTC
14 18 July 2018 at 9:32 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
buenaventura
liamdawe
buenaventuraIs this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
No it's not free.

OK, but there is one version that is? When I installed ArchLabs, it offered to install minecraft for me, I didnt say yes, but I got to thinking... Is there a free version or what?
You have to log in with a Minecraft account to play.
Salvatos 18 July 2018 at 9:40 pm UTC
View PC info
buenaventura
liamdawe
buenaventuraIs this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
No it's not free.

OK, but there is one version that is? When I installed ArchLabs, it offered to install minecraft for me, I didnt say yes, but I got to thinking... Is there a free version or what?
Curious. Could be related to this git issue from March 2017 but the link it cites is essentially dead, so I don't know.

There's a free and open source clone, though, called Minetest. Always sounds like the name of a test server to me, but anyway.
razing32 18 July 2018 at 9:44 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
buenaventura
liamdawe
buenaventuraIs this free or what? I never figured that out. My kids undoubtedly will be happy about this.
No it's not free.

OK, but there is one version that is? When I installed ArchLabs, it offered to install minecraft for me, I didnt say yes, but I got to thinking... Is there a free version or what?

Minecraft in its current state is not free.
There might be an older free version. I know for a fact the Raspberi pi has a version of minecraft for free. So something more basic might be available.

If you want a similar experience for free , try Minetest and use Samsai's mods. They add some extra elements and mobs.
GustyGhost 18 July 2018 at 10:22 pm UTC
View PC info
MojangMicrosoft have so far been unexpectedly supportive of non-Windows platforms with Minecraft. That said, I would still encourage any Linux gamer looking for a voxel block games to give Minetest a try.
ericek111 18 July 2018 at 10:55 pm UTC
  • New User
If that is the case, I finally might buy the game after playing it for 7 years.
NeptNutz 18 July 2018 at 11:00 pm UTC
Great news!

Quite proud I got my 9 y.o. to play on Linux, learn to download from virus-infested mod sites (<-- Great advantage of Linux there!), and start using GIMP (instead of Paint.NET a MC camp instructor recommended) to create custom resource packs.

Also, shout out to The Linux Wacom Project for ensuring this child-rearing dream continues to flourish!
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon or Liberapay. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

We also accept Paypal donations and subscriptions! If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc