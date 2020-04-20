We're live now on Twitch!
Minigalaxy, the FOSS Linux client for GOG adds support for Wine

While GOG don't support their own Galaxy client on Linux (yet?), work continues by the community on Minigalaxy, a streamlined free and open source Linux client for GOG.

Minigalaxy version 0.9.4 went out today, with the biggest feature being the addition of Wine support. This means, if you have Wine installed, you can download Windows games from GOG using Minigalaxy and run them. The feature is quite simple right now, with no settings to change between different Wine versions but it's a great start. Making Minigalaxy just that little bit sweeter to use.

See the little wine glass icon? That tells you it's using Wine. I think this is going to be bad for my free time…I own some real classics on GOG.

Also in this release are two new translations with Norwegian Nynorsk and Russian, plus store page link in the game menus, a couple bug fixes and preparations for a Flatpak package with Flathub.

See more about Minigalaxy on GitHub.

Tags: Apps, GOG, Open Source, Update, Wine
DjBRINE1 20 April 2020 at 11:23 pm UTC
View PC info
Oh, so there is some client for Linux games on GOG. And now with the wine support. I'm looking forward to get my own laptop to return to Manjaro and try to run Mortal Kombat 4 there. It is also will be interesting if they add a proton support, like Lutris did.
Torqachu 20 April 2020 at 11:42 pm UTC
View PC info
DjBRINE1Oh, so there is some client for Linux games on GOG. And now with the wine support. I'm looking forward to get my own laptop to return to Manjaro and try to run Mortal Kombat 4 there. It is also will be interesting if they add a proton support, like Lutris did.
There would be Gamehub, it's not only for GOG, but it also works with proton.
I don't know if it's because I have steam installed.
Shmerl 21 April 2020 at 12:12 am UTC
View PC info
DjBRINE1Oh, so there is some client for Linux games on GOG.

There have been GOG clients for Linux for years already, for downloading and updating purposes I mean. The most advanced one is lgogdownloader.

There are currently no multiplayer focused clients, besides for Comet.


Last edited by Shmerl on 21 April 2020 at 2:42 am UTC
Kallestofeles 21 April 2020 at 5:35 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Does it keep the games up to date or is manual patching needed when updates are released?
randyl 21 April 2020 at 7:17 am UTC
View PC info
  • New User
I installed this tonight to check it out. It works pretty good. The new version hasn't hit the Fedora repos yet, but the previous version is pretty good so far. I'm looking forward to the new version with WINE integration.

I have a Win10 I use for classic GOG titles and Facebook Gameroom. If this works well it would be a big step in nuking that VM and recovering 50G.
scaine 21 April 2020 at 7:26 am UTC
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
KallestofelesDoes it keep the games up to date or is manual patching needed when updates are released?
Nope, but I expect it's on their roadmap:

QuoteExpect to see the following issues:
  • Changing the installation directory makes Minigalaxy unable to detect previously installed games

  • Updating games has not been implemented yet
I'm still out of luck with this. After my disastrous multi-screen foray into Ubuntu 20.04, I ended up on Mint 19.3, which is based on Ubuntu 18.04 - which MiniGalaxy doesn't support due to, apparently, a lack of an up to date pygobject:

QuoteMinigalaxy does not ship for the following distributions because they do not contain the required version of PyGObject:
  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Linux Mint 19.3

  • openSUSE 15.1

It's a shame. I'd love to give it a shot.
rustybroomhandle 21 April 2020 at 9:33 am UTC
I think "python" is Swahili for "application probably doesn't work"
Cimeryd 21 April 2020 at 2:02 pm UTC
View PC info
Translated to Nynorsk? That's excellent news to... let's see, population 5.386 million divided by 12% preferring Nynorsk to Bokmål, divided by 1.85% using Linux on their desktops, we're at roughly 12,000 divided by however many play GOG games...

That's great for that one guy who translated it!

I kid, of course, good to have it in there.
scaine 21 April 2020 at 2:21 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
CimerydTranslated to Nynorsk? That's excellent news to... let's see, population 5.386 million divided by 12% preferring Nynorsk to Bokmål, divided by 1.85% using Linux on their desktops, we're at roughly 12,000 divided by however many play GOG games...

That's great for that one guy who translated it!

I kid, of course, good to have it in there.

A niche of a niche of a niche! That's pretty... niche.
Purple Library Guy 21 April 2020 at 4:53 pm UTC
CimerydTranslated to Nynorsk? That's excellent news to... let's see, population 5.386 million divided by 12% preferring Nynorsk to Bokmål, divided by 1.85% using Linux on their desktops, we're at roughly 12,000 divided by however many play GOG games...

That's great for that one guy who translated it!

I kid, of course, good to have it in there.
That's actually another thing I love about open source. I think lots of indigenous groups trying to preserve their languages should be leaping on open source software. Microsoft is never going to do a translation of Office to Nisga'a, but the Nisga'a can translate Libreoffice if they want.
