Minigalaxy, the FOSS Linux client for GOG adds support for Wine

While GOG don't support their own Galaxy client on Linux (yet?), work continues by the community on Minigalaxy, a streamlined free and open source Linux client for GOG.

Minigalaxy version 0.9.4 went out today, with the biggest feature being the addition of Wine support. This means, if you have Wine installed, you can download Windows games from GOG using Minigalaxy and run them. The feature is quite simple right now, with no settings to change between different Wine versions but it's a great start. Making Minigalaxy just that little bit sweeter to use.

See the little wine glass icon? That tells you it's using Wine. I think this is going to be bad for my free time…I own some real classics on GOG.

Also in this release are two new translations with Norwegian Nynorsk and Russian, plus store page link in the game menus, a couple bug fixes and preparations for a Flatpak package with Flathub.

See more about Minigalaxy on GitHub.