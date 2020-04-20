Minigalaxy, the FOSS Linux client for GOG adds support for Wine

While GOG don't support their own Galaxy client on Linux (yet?), work continues by the community on Minigalaxy, a streamlined free and open source Linux client for GOG.
Minigalaxy version 0.9.4 went out today, with the biggest feature being the addition of Wine support. This means, if you have Wine installed, you can download Windows games from GOG using Minigalaxy and run them. The feature is quite simple right now, with no settings to change between different Wine versions but it's a great start. Making Minigalaxy just that little bit sweeter to use.
See the little wine glass icon? That tells you it's using Wine. I think this is going to be bad for my free time…I own some real classics on GOG.
Also in this release are two new translations with Norwegian Nynorsk and Russian, plus store page link in the game menus, a couple bug fixes and preparations for a Flatpak package with Flathub.
See more about Minigalaxy on GitHub.
DjBRINE1Oh, so there is some client for Linux games on GOG. And now with the wine support. I'm looking forward to get my own laptop to return to Manjaro and try to run Mortal Kombat 4 there. It is also will be interesting if they add a proton support, like Lutris did.There would be Gamehub, it's not only for GOG, but it also works with proton.
I don't know if it's because I have steam installed.
DjBRINE1Oh, so there is some client for Linux games on GOG.
There have been GOG clients for Linux for years already, for downloading and updating purposes I mean. The most advanced one is lgogdownloader.
There are currently no multiplayer focused clients, besides for Comet.
Last edited by Shmerl on 21 April 2020 at 2:42 am UTC
I have a Win10 I use for classic GOG titles and Facebook Gameroom. If this works well it would be a big step in nuking that VM and recovering 50G.
KallestofelesDoes it keep the games up to date or is manual patching needed when updates are released?Nope, but I expect it's on their roadmap:
QuoteExpect to see the following issues:I'm still out of luck with this. After my disastrous multi-screen foray into Ubuntu 20.04, I ended up on Mint 19.3, which is based on Ubuntu 18.04 - which MiniGalaxy doesn't support due to, apparently, a lack of an up to date pygobject:
- Changing the installation directory makes Minigalaxy unable to detect previously installed games
- Updating games has not been implemented yet
QuoteMinigalaxy does not ship for the following distributions because they do not contain the required version of PyGObject:It's a shame. I'd love to give it a shot.
- Ubuntu 18.04
- Linux Mint 19.3
- openSUSE 15.1
That's great for that one guy who translated it!
I kid, of course, good to have it in there.
CimerydTranslated to Nynorsk? That's excellent news to... let's see, population 5.386 million divided by 12% preferring Nynorsk to Bokmål, divided by 1.85% using Linux on their desktops, we're at roughly 12,000 divided by however many play GOG games...
That's great for that one guy who translated it!
I kid, of course, good to have it in there.
A niche of a niche of a niche! That's pretty... niche.
CimerydTranslated to Nynorsk? That's excellent news to... let's see, population 5.386 million divided by 12% preferring Nynorsk to Bokmål, divided by 1.85% using Linux on their desktops, we're at roughly 12,000 divided by however many play GOG games...That's actually another thing I love about open source. I think lots of indigenous groups trying to preserve their languages should be leaping on open source software. Microsoft is never going to do a translation of Office to Nisga'a, but the Nisga'a can translate Libreoffice if they want.
That's great for that one guy who translated it!
I kid, of course, good to have it in there.
See more from me