Monster Crown looks like it might scratch your Pokemon itch, confirmed for Linux

Posted by

While the release of Monster Crown [Steam] may be a while away, this monster catching and breeding game is confirmed for Linux.

Speaking to the developer on their Steam forum, they said this in reply to my question about Linux support:

Absolutely it will! I'm a huge linux fan myself!

I'm quite a big Pokemon fan and honestly, this actually looks like it comes somewhat close while still very much having its own identity.

About the game:

Monster Crown - Dark Monster Catching Game with True Crossbreeds

Monster Crown is an in-development indie title for the die-hards, the monster catching completionists - the battle masters. 

Featuring a brand new dynamic breeding system and a deep story in a world filled to the brim with optional content. Offer contracts to dangerous beasts and breed them to create new species. Travel across Crown Island with your Monsters as you work toward stopping an underground plan to revive the sadistic Philosopher Kings and return them to their thrones

Features:

  • 200+ Monsters to Collect
  • Countless Combinations to Breed
  • A Sprawling, Wild World
  • A Deep, Dark Story
  • Online Battling/Trading

According to Steam, it will release on February 1st, 2019. One to certainly keep an eye on, for those of you itching for some good monster catching action on Linux.

Leopard 27 March 2018 at 8:48 am UTC
Looks nice , i beat Pokemon Red at least 3 times. Played others too a little bit.

Certainly interested!
madpinger 27 March 2018 at 8:58 am UTC
Guess I'm sold, shame about that whole 10mo wait thing tho.
tuubi 27 March 2018 at 9:19 am UTC
Seems fun. Too bad about the gameboy soundtrack. Hopefully music can be disabled. I guess it might be nostalgic to some of you though.
Al3s 27 March 2018 at 9:34 am UTC
QuoteAbsolutely it will! I'm a huge linux fan myself!
I'm not into this kind of game but I'll add to the wishlist just for this quote
WorMzy 27 March 2018 at 12:04 pm UTC
Reminds me more of Azure Dreams than Pokemon, especially with the breeding two monsters together to make a new monster. Either way, this is one to keep my eye on.
crowns_dev 27 March 2018 at 12:16 pm UTC
Hey guys! Thank you so much for the kind words!

you can keep up-to-date on news by joining our mailing list at http://crownsgame.me or by following us on twitter http://twitter.com/crowns_dev
TurtleShark 27 March 2018 at 12:21 pm UTC
tuubiSeems fun. Too bad about the gameboy soundtrack. Hopefully music can be disabled. I guess it might be nostalgic to some of you though.

Funny you say that, because the sound track is the reason it's on my wishlist now xD
Matthaeus 27 March 2018 at 1:46 pm UTC
Looks interesting, I love the old Pokemon Red/Blue style graphics. Hopefully the game makes it on to GOG.


razing32 27 March 2018 at 7:16 pm UTC
Never played a pokemon(style) game , maybe it's time to change that when this game comes out
