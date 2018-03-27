Monster Crown looks like it might scratch your Pokemon itch, confirmed for Linux

While the release of Monster Crown [Steam] may be a while away, this monster catching and breeding game is confirmed for Linux.

Speaking to the developer on their Steam forum, they said this in reply to my question about Linux support:

Absolutely it will! I'm a huge linux fan myself!

I'm quite a big Pokemon fan and honestly, this actually looks like it comes somewhat close while still very much having its own identity.

About the game:

Monster Crown - Dark Monster Catching Game with True Crossbreeds



Monster Crown is an in-development indie title for the die-hards, the monster catching completionists - the battle masters.



Featuring a brand new dynamic breeding system and a deep story in a world filled to the brim with optional content. Offer contracts to dangerous beasts and breed them to create new species. Travel across Crown Island with your Monsters as you work toward stopping an underground plan to revive the sadistic Philosopher Kings and return them to their thrones

Features:

200+ Monsters to Collect

Countless Combinations to Breed

A Sprawling, Wild World

A Deep, Dark Story

Online Battling/Trading

According to Steam, it will release on February 1st, 2019. One to certainly keep an eye on, for those of you itching for some good monster catching action on Linux.