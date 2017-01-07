Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Multiple statistics have shown Linux market-share doing better than ever
Posted by , 7 January 2017 at 8:29 pm UTC / 4723 views
Good news for Linux fans, as multiple big websites showing off statistics have shown Linux is on the rise!

Note: These should always been taken with a pinch of salt. Even with that said, multiple places are reporting a rise in Linux market-share, which is a good sign when put together.

Netmarketshare statistics reports that Linux has seen a marketshare of over 2% for 7 months in a row now. This means that Linux in the space of a year jumped 0.55%. This may not sound like much, but that can represent a lot of people. This is pretty damn good, since for years we were stuck well below 2%.

The site w3counter has seen something similar, as Linux didn't even register in their top 10 operating systems in September 2016, but suddenly in October 2016 it number 10 with 2.72%, then in November 2016 3.14% and December 2016 3.80%.

The case with w3schools stats is a bit different, but still trending towards something good for us. In 2003 Linux was just hitting 2.6%, but fast forward to 2016 and Linux is hitting around 5.6%.

Finally, pornhub (NSFW obviously), a popular porn website has seen a 14% increase in traffic from Linux in the space of a year.

Looks like things are going pretty nicely for Linux in general right now. This is good news for us, as more people using Linux means more people are likely to look into gaming on Linux too.

Keep it going Linux users and gamers!
Article posted by | View more articles from liamdawe

Comments
  Go to:
silmeth commented on 7 January 2017 at 8:40 pm UTC
View PC info

14 % increase of Linux visits on pornhub? I didn’t see that cumming!

Segata Sanshiro commented on 7 January 2017 at 8:44 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Contributing Editor
  • GOL Supporter

Is ChromeOS counted as Linux? Might explain why.

QuoteFinally, pornhub (NSFW obviously), a popular porn website has seen a 14% increase in traffic from Linux in the space of a year.

A lot of single Linux users out there .

dmantione commented on 7 January 2017 at 8:58 pm UTC
View PC info

The websites that do show Linux and ChromeOS separately, show that the ChromeOS share is quite small compared to Linux, so therefore I would not expect ChromeOS to cause the Linux rise on websites that do not show ChromeOS separately.


Last edited by dmantione at 7 January 2017 at 8:58 pm UTC

pete910 commented on 7 January 2017 at 8:58 pm UTC
View PC info

silmeth14 % increase of Linux visits on pornhub? I didn’t see that cumming!


image


Last edited by pete910 at 7 January 2017 at 9:47 pm UTC

Corben commented on 7 January 2017 at 9:01 pm UTC
View PC info

http://stackoverflow.com/research/developer-survey-2016#technology-desktop-operating-system
+1.2% for Linux

Wow, is Linux really gaining market share? Except for gamers (according to the steam hardware survey) as it seems :->

finaldest commented on 7 January 2017 at 9:19 pm UTC
View PC info

I have only been using linux for around 9 months so I consider myself part of the Linux 2016 growth figure.

It would be interesting to see how many new linux users are joining GOL as I have been following this site from day 1 to keep an eye on new linux releases.

Learning to use Linux was the best decision I have ever made and wish that I had tried it years ago. I would never go back to windows now and this is all thanks to windows 10 giving me the push to try Linux.

I do believe that by the end of 2017 that we may just reach a 5% marketshare figure, Hopefully.

dmantione commented on 7 January 2017 at 9:25 pm UTC
View PC info

5% on which stat website? Except for W3Schools, 5% looks a bit out of range to me. I would be very happy with 3% on Netmarketshare end 2017.

MintedGamer commented on 7 January 2017 at 9:42 pm UTC
  • GOL Supporter

Corbenhttp://stackoverflow.com/research/developer-survey-2016#technology-desktop-operating-system
+1.2% for Linux

Wow, is Linux really gaining market share? Except for gamers (according to the steam hardware survey) as it seems :->

I don't believe the Steam stats are truly accurate, I have 3 Linux gaming pcs with Steam on them all and have never seen a single survey in years.

cxpher@gmail.com commented on 7 January 2017 at 9:46 pm UTC
View PC info

Steam survey has been proven to be inaccurate.

It has never popped for me and a user on reddit recently reported that it picked up his OpenGL version wrongly (ver 3.0 instead of 4.3) and it even got his disk statistics completely wrong.

The only thing it's good for is for Meraco to quote.


Last edited by cxpher@gmail.com at 7 January 2017 at 9:47 pm UTC

Jetri commented on 7 January 2017 at 10:09 pm UTC
View PC info
    New User

My experience is that Steam Surveys pop up more almost every time when I start Steam under WINE, while regularly I don't see them very often.

