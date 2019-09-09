Need a new stresstest for your Linux PC? Geekbench 5 is out adding Vulkan support

You all love benchmarks right? Hearing the fans on your PC spin up to keep everything inside nice and cool while you start to sweat. Geekbench 5 has been officially released this month.

One of the big additions is Vulkan support in the GPU Compute Benchmark, along with some new tests included there to run too including "computer vision tasks such as Stereo Matching, and augmented reality tasks such as Feature Matching".

They also added some additional CPU benchmark tests too including "machine learning, augmented reality, and computational photography". Primate Labs also said they increased the "memory footprint of existing workloads" to account for the effect of that on CPU performance. Also added is a bunch of new multi-threaded benchmark modes and so on.

It's also now 64bit only, they say it does not have any "compromises" required for 32bit systems to enable this new version to include "more ambitious benchmark tests with larger data sets and longer running times".

See their release announcement here. It's also on sale currently for all editions if you're interested in some of the extras. Interestingly, the Linux version seems to only run through a CLI, which Windows/Mac need the Pro version for which costs even more.

I gave their tryout mode a run, you can see my score here running the default test and the Vulkan score tests here.