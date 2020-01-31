We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

NVIDIA end updates to the 340 series legacy driver for Linux

Posted by , | Views: 9,107

If you have an older NVIDIA GPU, chances are you've been using the 340 legacy series. Well, NVIDIA have said that it's no longer getting updates. This does not affect any of their modern GPUs, just to be clear on that point.

The 340 legacy series is the newest driver that supports NVIDIA GPUs from the GeForce 8 Series from 2006 up to the GeForce 3xx series (rebrands of the GeForce 200 series) from 2009. We're talking GPUs that can be well over ten years old, so it's only natural their support had to end at some point. NVIDIA did recently give it one last update, with the 340.108 released back in December 2019 which boosted compatibility with newer Linux Kernels so hopefully if you're still on it you will be good for a little while.

As for the 390 legacy driver, which is the last that supports the Fermi series from 2010, NVIDIA will support that at least up until the end of 2022. No new feature support though only updates for Kernels, X server and critical issues.

For info on NVIDIA's Linux driver support time-frames, see this page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Drivers, NVIDIA
11 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
8 comments

SirLootALot 31 January 2020 at 1:25 pm UTC
View PC info
I have Laptop with a 8200M GPU and I did not manage to install any reasonably modern Linux Distro due to the Nvidia driver only supporting outdated x.11 Versions. Hopefully this will fix it.
damarrin 31 January 2020 at 1:52 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
The 340 driver works with the latest Ubuntu and Nvidia says it supports the 8200M so it’s strange you should be having problems. I have a 2008 MBP with Geforce 8600M and it works fine with Ubuntu 19.10.
damarrin 31 January 2020 at 1:54 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Personally I hope this last 340 version works with Ubuntu 20.04, that way I’ll be set for another five years.
SirLootALot 31 January 2020 at 2:15 pm UTC
View PC info
damarrinThe 340 driver works with the latest Ubuntu and Nvidia says it supports the 8200M so it’s strange you should be having problems. I have a 2008 MBP with Geforce 8600M and it works fine with Ubuntu 19.10.

Now that you say it it is strange indeed. However it has always had issues with x.11. The only thing, that worked, was not using a gui.
Does your Laptop also have an Intel GPU, that it falls back to? Because mine has none.
damarrin 31 January 2020 at 2:28 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
One thing I’ve been having to do since around 19.04 was edit the gdm config to use x11 instead of wayland, otherwise the gui wouldn’t start most of the time.
wintermute 31 January 2020 at 3:12 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
SirLootALotNow that you say it it is strange indeed. However it has always had issues with x.11. The only thing, that worked, was not using a gui.
Does your Laptop also have an Intel GPU, that it falls back to? Because mine has none.

What sort of laptop is it? I have an old Clevo laptop which comes with a 555M as hybrid graphics with the i7 CPU. However I've never been able to use any official Nvidia driver with it because it's a custom 555M and the PCI ID number is not the same as the normal 555M one supported by older Nvidia drivers. At the time I didn't try to hard to work around once I'd discovered the problem as the primary purpose of that laptop was development rather than gaming.
freelunchwarlock 31 January 2020 at 4:06 pm UTC
View PC info
Eh, not much to worry about. After all, there's always going to be someone kind enough to provide a kernel patch.
vipor29 2 February 2020 at 12:21 pm UTC
View PC info
the beauty about these things is they never go away because someone out there will continue to support the legacy stuff.i mean you could use linux on an old machine and just use it for dosbox if your a retro gamer because most dos games do not use 3d cards,that didn't come till the tail end of dos gaming.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Sneaky Beaky: „HITMAN“
See all, there's 5!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc