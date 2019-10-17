NVIDIA have released the big new Linux Beta driver 440.26 today

Today NVIDIA released the 440.26 Beta driver for Linux with a number of new features, enhancements and a few interesting bug fixes.

New Feature Highlight:

VP9 decode support to the NVIDIA VDPAU driver.

Added EGL support for PRIME render offload.

Parallel GLSL shader linking is enabled by default, so it allows using GL_ARB_parallel_shader_compile without first calling "glMaxShaderCompilerThreadsARB()".

Support for HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors on supported GPUs.

Support for the GLX_NV_multigpu_context and GL_NV_gpu_multicast extensions.

The Nvidia Settings application will now tell you if there's unsaved config changes when quitting.

Enabled HardDPMS by default.

Bug Fix Highlight:

They also continue improving DXVK support with corruption issues solved in Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third.

Another important fix is falling back to system memory "when video memory is full for some driver-internal allocations". Something that was causing issues with a few DXVK/Steam Play titles, which they were testing out in the recent 435.19.03 Vulkan Beta Driver so it's good to see that come to their mainline driver.

They also fixed a regression from the 435.19.02 Vulkan Beta Driver, that caused some apps to get a segmentation fault with the VK_KHR_DISPLAY extension.

A bug that prevented Vulkan working on systems with SLI enabled was solved, although they can only use a single GPU.

There's more to it, I'm just cherry-picking things that sounded fun. Good to see NVIDIA keep up with quick driver releases.

You can find the full details here.