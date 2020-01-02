We're live now on Twitch!
Open Fodder, the open source game engine for Cannon Fodder has a new release

Posted by

Now this is some classic gaming. Cannon Fodder is a game I remember playing on the Amiga and it's being kept alive with a cross-platform open source game engine called Open Fodder.

It comes with many improvements compared with the original, like working easily on modern systems and Linux of course. There's also an editor to create custom maps and campaigns, as Open Fodder supports more than just the original content/ Just recently, version 1.6.0 went out adding in support for huge maps, a JavaScript engine for random map generation, better asset detection, better configuration support and some good bug fixes.

After playing with it myself with the original Cannon Fodder, it really does seem to work nicely. Plenty of memories came flowing back with this! Shooting anything that moves, throwing grenades, blowing up buildings, driving tanks and more it still holds up quite well.

You do need a copy of the data files to play Cannon Fodder 1 and/or 2, which you can grab them easily enough from GOG:

For the full info, see the official site or GitHub.

Naib 2 January 2020 at 9:38 pm UTC
There's a killer on the loose and he coming at you, Killa, kiiilllaaaa
AzP 2 January 2020 at 9:49 pm UTC
Wow, a great game!
Perkeleen_Vittupää 2 January 2020 at 10:24 pm UTC
Maybe in near future they'd free / open source those data files like in the case of C&C (openRA) ..
heidi.wenger 2 January 2020 at 10:37 pm UTC
On the page it says

"Unix/Linux

Ports for OpenBSD and RetroPie are available, and the game should compile on most *nix distributions".

I get that this is in early stages but this confuses the hell out of even a regular Linux user, never mind a new comer

...and Windows users get a clickable .exe ....
chr 3 January 2020 at 9:49 am UTC
heidi.wengerOn the page it says

"Unix/Linux

Ports for OpenBSD and RetroPie are available, and the game should compile on most *nix distributions".

I get that this is in early stages but this confuses the hell out of even a regular Linux user, never mind a new comer

...and Windows users get a clickable .exe ....

Someone with the skills (or time and motivation to acquire the skills in the process) should just go and add an appimage/flatpak/snap build script for them. So the other devs have very little maintenance to do.
logge 3 January 2020 at 11:24 am UTC
chrSomeone with the skills (or time and motivation to acquire the skills in the process) should just go and add an appimage/flatpak/snap build script for them. So the other devs have very little maintenance to do.

I guess the only poblem here is packing the data files into the packages. I mean right-wise, not technical-wise.


WorMzy 3 January 2020 at 12:55 pm UTC
As far as projects go, this one was really easy to build. It's not really designed to be installed system-wide though (at least, not if you want to be able to save your games without messing around with the ownership/permissions of directories under /usr/share...)

I've made an AUR package here: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/openfodder-git/
hoek 3 January 2020 at 1:00 pm UTC
Ohhhh! that was one of my favorite game on Amiga.
Is there maybe remastered/open version of Benefactor?
mirv 3 January 2020 at 1:04 pm UTC
Yet another bookmark to make, to try out when there's time. Amazing fun back in the (A500) day.
heidi.wenger 3 January 2020 at 3:30 pm UTC
WorMzyI've made an AUR package here: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/openfodder-git/

Wow thanks a million! This is what i'm talking about


