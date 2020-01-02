Open Fodder, the open source game engine for Cannon Fodder has a new release

Now this is some classic gaming. Cannon Fodder is a game I remember playing on the Amiga and it's being kept alive with a cross-platform open source game engine called Open Fodder.

It comes with many improvements compared with the original, like working easily on modern systems and Linux of course. There's also an editor to create custom maps and campaigns, as Open Fodder supports more than just the original content/ Just recently, version 1.6.0 went out adding in support for huge maps, a JavaScript engine for random map generation, better asset detection, better configuration support and some good bug fixes.

After playing with it myself with the original Cannon Fodder, it really does seem to work nicely. Plenty of memories came flowing back with this! Shooting anything that moves, throwing grenades, blowing up buildings, driving tanks and more it still holds up quite well.

You do need a copy of the data files to play Cannon Fodder 1 and/or 2, which you can grab them easily enough from GOG:

For the full info, see the official site or GitHub.