Open Joystick Display, a FOSS tool to show off gamepad input in videos

Do you create gaming videos or livestream? Open Joystick Display seems like an incredibly useful free, open source and cross-platform tool to display your inputs on-screen.

It supports Linux, macOS and Windows, it can work with a lot of different gamepads, you can add in custom themes and mappings, there's an easy to use broadcast mode that hides everything but the animated image to show your inputs for easy recording and it even has a client/server mode if you stream/record from a different PC.

Very cool! Love seeing FOSS projects like this that benefit everyone. It works perfectly on Linux too, there's basically no setup needed. Download, run, pick your gamepad style and then it should just work.

They have plans to continue improving it, as you can see on their public roadmap here. Would be interesting to see if more developers are interested in contributing, it's missing certain pad imagery like the Steam Controller.

Check it out in action, in the below (very bad) demo video I did earlier today:

Game: Broforce.

Want to try Open Joystick Display yourself? Since it's FOSS, you can just click on over to the official site here, GitHub here and get going right away.

Hat tip to ятнєяєη .