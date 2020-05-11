We're live now on Twitch!
Join us on our own very special Reddit: /r/Linuxers

Open world monster-fusing RPG 'Cassette Beasts' with an 80's new-wave pop aesthetic announced

By - | Views: 4,562

Cassette Beasts has just been announced by Bytten Studio, that will see you in an open world adventure where you transform with monsters. It's the same team behind Lenna's Inception and we also have some fun news on how that sold on Linux.

Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to tape to gain their abilities!

It's partially inspired by the Pokémon fusion generator that became popular recently, Cassette Beasts is an open world, monster-fusing RPG with an 80’s New Wave pop aesthetic and it looks very cool. "I have countless sketchbooks of my own monster designs I drew as a kid," says Jay Baylis, lead artist at Bytten Studio. "So working to create Cassette Beasts feels somewhat like a destined project for me. I couldn’t possibly be more excited."

Check out the first trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Feature Highlight:

  • Monster collecting RPG with turn-based battles
  • Transform into monsters
  • Fuse any two monsters (demo)
  • Open world exploration
  • Character creation
  • Six NPC companions with their own storylines
  • Local co-op

Not only has it been confirmed to have Linux support, as Tom Coxon (one of the two developers) is a "huge linux fan", it's also being developed using the open source Godot Engine which Coxon said "has honestly been fantastic to work with".

They're currently looking for funding and a publishing partner. Hopefully they will get it all sorted quickly, as this looks like a game I need to play. Seriously, I'm officially hyped for this to release. You can learn more about it on the official Cassette Beasts website and the Steam page.

As for their previous game, Lenna's Inception, the developer told us over email today that the Linux version release went well to the point that "between 5 and 10% of our players on Steam are Linux users"—nice! You can see our previous article on Lenna's Inception here.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Godot Engine, Indie Game, Monster Catching, Open World, RPG, Upcoming
8 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
2 comments

Liam Dawe 11 May 2020 at 4:18 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Update: Added Steam page now it's live.
Arehandoro 11 May 2020 at 7:33 pm UTC
View PC info
"I came for the game but stayed for the music." sort of trailer
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Some popular articles from the last month:
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Simvival: „Dead In Vinland“
See all, there's 4!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc