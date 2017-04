OpenGL vs Vulkan in Mad Max, re-tested

Benchmarks

OpenGL Vulkan Mad Max - Camp - Hollow Point (redone) Antergos Linux, 1080p, i7 5960x, 980ti Normal High Very High Vulkan 241 OpenGL 225 Vulkan 171 OpenGL 148 Vulkan 136 OpenGL 121 241 225 171 148 136 121 0 49 98 147 196 245 Average FPS

OpenGL Vulkan Mad Max - Stronghold – Tyrant’s Lash (redone) Antergos Linux, 1080p, i7 5960x, 980ti Normal High Very High OpenGL 96 Vulkan 77 Vulkan 70 OpenGL 48 Vulkan 60 OpenGL 43 96 77 70 48 60 43 0 20 40 60 80 100 Average FPS

OpenGL Vulkan Cutscene - Hope, Glory, and Dog is Dead (redone) Antergos Linux, 1080p, i7 5960x, 980ti Normal High Very High Vulkan 253 OpenGL 228 Vulkan 161 OpenGL 149 Vulkan 135 OpenGL 131 253 228 161 149 135 131 0 51 102 153 204 255 Average FPS

OpenGL Vulkan Cutscene - Landmover (redone) Antergos Linux, 1080p, i7 5960x, 980ti Normal High Very High Vulkan 277 OpenGL 260 Vulkan 180 OpenGL 170 Vulkan 155 OpenGL 153 277 260 180 170 155 153 0 56 112 168 224 280 Average FPS

Since Feral Interactive have fixed up the OpenGL renderer in the Mad Max [ Steam ] Beta, here are some fresh OpenGL vs Vulkan tests.I already cleared up the issue before and included some manual testing, see here These new tests are re-done using their benchmark feature, which is unique to the Linux version. This should now give a much more accurate look at how OpenGL fares against Vulkan in some heavy areas of the game.Also, Feral have now made public how they have worked around a Linux performance issue. You might remember my post about tuning your CPU performance governor for Vulkan games , well this is partly where that came from (as well as Serious Sam). Essentially, to prevent the CPU performance being reduced due to less CPU use with Vulkan, Feral are spinning their rendering thread while waiting for the GPU ( see here ).Here we have a performance difference of between (approx) +6% to +15% when using Vulkan.Here we have a performance difference of between (approx) -20% to +45% when using Vulkan. Looks like there's an odd issue with Vulkan performance there, but I'm not the only one who has seen Vulkan sometimes do a little worse.Here we have a performance difference of between (approx) +3% to +11% when using Vulkan.Here we have a performance difference of between (approx) +1% to +6% when using Vulkan.Some thoughts: A fair amount of their time during the Beta so far has likely been spent fixing up the regressed OpenGL side and when taking into consideration Vulkan is considered "Beta", it's likely Feral has optimizations left to do with Vulkan.You might not think much of a 5% increase, but for people on lower-end hardware a 5% increase can mean a world of difference. I've seen a few people on GOL and Reddit say Vulkan has made it go from sluggish to smooth, which is a clear win.We also have to consider that the OpenGL renderer in the Mad Max beta has also seen some optimizations since the original release. The original release doesn't have the benchmark mode, so we can't test that in the same way along side the beta.Then there's also the drivers, Vulkan drivers are new and evolving and likely have their own sets of issues to be fixed. Some of which could affect performance. Sure Vulkan is supposed to have smaller drivers, but with so few Vulkan games out no driver has truly been tested.Be sure to share your latest results in the comments, I'm keen to see what it's like on your systems too.Finally, Feral are keen for feedback, email them direct here: vulkanfeedback@feralinteractive.com