OpenRCT2, the open source game engine for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 was updated

Some fresh news about a wonderful open source game engine this morning, as OpenRCT2 for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a new release out.

This release v0.2.2 code-named "Dirty Hungarian Phrasebook" brings in an almost completely new Hungarian translation, a replay system, a sprite sorting benchmark, a shortcut to advance one tick, allow for steep slopes on the side-friction roller coaster, they added Powered Launch mode to Inverted RC (for RCT1 parity), an optional chat button to top toolbar in multiplayer games, the handy feature to download missing objects when loading a park and new object types: station, terrain surface, and terrain edge.

Other improvements include allowing mouse-dragging to set patrol area in single-player, the ability to set a keyboard shortcut for opening the tile inspector, automatic folder creation for custom content and a few other bits.

They also noted around 54 bug fixes which includes sorting multiple crash bugs, multiple multiplayer desync issues and so on. Find the full release notes here.

Since you need the original data to play with OpenRCT2, you can grab a copy for the data files from Humble StoreGOG or Steam.

1 comment

DrMcCoy 14 March 2019 at 3:21 pm UTC
View PC info
My nipples explode with delight!
