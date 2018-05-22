Paradox haven't decided if their new game Imperator: Rome will be on Linux (update: it will!)

Update: The same fellow I spoke to at Paradox just emailed in again, so we're now able to confirm Linux will be supported for Imperator: Rome! Here's what they said:
Paradox has confirmed that it plans to offer Imperator: Rome for Linux platforms
Original article:
Announced at the recent PDXCON, Imperator: Rome is a brand new title developed by Paradox Development Studio and publisher Paradox Interactive. Sadly, it seems they haven't made a decision on Linux support just yet.
We held off on announcing this initially, even though it has a Linux icon on the Paradox Store as not all Paradox titles are on Linux. Today, Paradox replied and here's what they told me:
Though, we have historically supported Linux in our internal development, we haven't made a decision yet for Imperator.
Hopefully they won't let their fans down in terms of Linux support, as I know many enjoy their games.
They released a teaser trailer, which doesn't really tell you anything at all. So here's a few screenshots:
In other Paradox news, Age of Wonders: Planetfall from developed Triumph Studios which is being published by Paradox Interactive was also announced. Sadly, that is only currently going to support Windows and they have not responded to my questions about Linux support.
I have enjoyed the paradox titles I own, both the in-house and published ones.
This i would buy without a second thought.
Imperator i'm considering.
I've been waiting for too long for such a game from Paradox, not being able to play it would be devastating.
Also... I hope it will be 64bit. Seriously, 32bit is awful for their games. Stellaris suffers badly because of it. Playing big maps is impossible in late game.
CK2 however works much better, and this games seems to be very similar to it, although even that one slows down as time progresses tho I suspect that one is more affected by poor multithreading rather than lack of RAM.
And yes, please do some real multithreading this time. Stellaris (your latest game) puts most of its load on one single core. I hate having to overclock just for one or two games, while the other cores just stay there doing nothing.
Yeah, but this one's probably 'inspired by' such retro titles as this: https://youtu.be/-Bd1tKfPr6s
