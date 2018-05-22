GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Paradox haven't decided if their new game Imperator: Rome will be on Linux (update: it will!)

Posted by , | Views: 7,540

Update: The same fellow I spoke to at Paradox just emailed in again, so we're now able to confirm Linux will be supported for Imperator: Rome! Here's what they said:

Paradox has confirmed that it plans to offer Imperator: Rome for Linux platforms

Original article:

Announced at the recent PDXCON, Imperator: Rome is a brand new title developed by Paradox Development Studio and publisher Paradox Interactive. Sadly, it seems they haven't made a decision on Linux support just yet.

We held off on announcing this initially, even though it has a Linux icon on the Paradox Store as not all Paradox titles are on Linux. Today, Paradox replied and here's what they told me:

Though, we have historically supported Linux in our internal development, we haven't made a decision yet for Imperator.

Hopefully they won't let their fans down in terms of Linux support, as I know many enjoy their games.

They released a teaser trailer, which doesn't really tell you anything at all. So here's a few screenshots:

In other Paradox news, Age of Wonders: Planetfall from developed Triumph Studios which is being published by Paradox Interactive was also announced. Sadly, that is only currently going to support Windows and they have not responded to my questions about Linux support.

Eike 22 May 2018 at 10:46 am UTC
View PC info
Well, at least we have the 99th "retro inspired" whatever, don't we?
TemplarGR 22 May 2018 at 10:54 am UTC
View PC info
"They haven't decided" means they won't support it, ever, they just don't want to admit it right now for PR reasons. I suppose we can expect Europa Universalis V and other future Clausewitz titles to not support Linux as well. I doubt they made the decision to not support Linux just for a couple of games.
liamdawe 22 May 2018 at 10:56 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
You guys, err, might want to refresh - good news!
SadL 22 May 2018 at 10:59 am UTC
View PC info
You got me really worried for a moment..
ajgp 22 May 2018 at 11:00 am UTC
View PC info
Was just about to poast saying while I may not get this one I do hope they continue to support Linux as a platfor, so am very glad to see the update

I have enjoyed the paradox titles I own, both the in-house and published ones.
cxpher@gmail.com 22 May 2018 at 11:03 am UTC
View PC info
Age of Wonders: Planetfall

This i would buy without a second thought.

Imperator i'm considering.
Arehandoro 22 May 2018 at 11:10 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Most importantly is that they are planning/thinking/viewing possibilities to do a sequel to Vampire: Bloodlines and I really hope they do bring it to us as well.


Last edited by Arehandoro at 22 May 2018 at 11:10 am UTC
Hori 22 May 2018 at 12:11 pm UTC
View PC info
Jesus! You got me worried badly for a moment!

I've been waiting for too long for such a game from Paradox, not being able to play it would be devastating.

Also... I hope it will be 64bit. Seriously, 32bit is awful for their games. Stellaris suffers badly because of it. Playing big maps is impossible in late game.
CK2 however works much better, and this games seems to be very similar to it, although even that one slows down as time progresses tho I suspect that one is more affected by poor multithreading rather than lack of RAM.

And yes, please do some real multithreading this time. Stellaris (your latest game) puts most of its load on one single core. I hate having to overclock just for one or two games, while the other cores just stay there doing nothing.


Last edited by Hori at 22 May 2018 at 12:12 pm UTC
wvstolzing 22 May 2018 at 12:13 pm UTC
View PC info
EikeWell, at least we have the 99th "retro inspired" whatever, don't we?

Yeah, but this one's probably 'inspired by' such retro titles as this: https://youtu.be/-Bd1tKfPr6s
Stupendous Man 22 May 2018 at 12:16 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
cxpher@gmail.comAge of Wonders: Planetfall

This i would buy without a second thought.

Imperator i'm considering.
It's not confirmed if there'll be a Linux port though :-(
Please consider showing your support on this thread.
