Paradox haven't decided if their new game Imperator: Rome will be on Linux (update: it will!)

Update: The same fellow I spoke to at Paradox just emailed in again, so we're now able to confirm Linux will be supported for Imperator: Rome! Here's what they said:

Paradox has confirmed that it plans to offer Imperator: Rome for Linux platforms

Original article:

Announced at the recent PDXCON, Imperator: Rome is a brand new title developed by Paradox Development Studio and publisher Paradox Interactive. Sadly, it seems they haven't made a decision on Linux support just yet.

We held off on announcing this initially, even though it has a Linux icon on the Paradox Store as not all Paradox titles are on Linux. Today, Paradox replied and here's what they told me:

Though, we have historically supported Linux in our internal development, we haven't made a decision yet for Imperator.

Hopefully they won't let their fans down in terms of Linux support, as I know many enjoy their games.

They released a teaser trailer, which doesn't really tell you anything at all. So here's a few screenshots:

In other Paradox news, Age of Wonders: Planetfall from developed Triumph Studios which is being published by Paradox Interactive was also announced. Sadly, that is only currently going to support Windows and they have not responded to my questions about Linux support.