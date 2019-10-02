Party-based tactical RPG 'Zoria: Age of Shattering' is launching for Linux this November

Build a party of strong heroes and deal with all the horrors that await in the fantasy world of Zoria. The Steam page recently went live, it looks good and it's coming to Linux.

Currently in development by Tiny Trinket Games, who previously released the positively rated Azuran Tales: Trials which did not have Linux support so it's fun to see them do Linux for their brand new game. On Steam it already has system requirements up and they confirmed Linux on Twitter too.

Here's a slice of some gameplay:

Feature Highlight:

Explore a rich, immersive and diverse world: beautifully crafted environments, featuring dense forests, haunting dungeons, golden deserts and many more.

An epic story driving your experience, with rich and expansive lore. Discover the hidden tales and stories that live on through the people of Zoria and your own companions;

Plan your moves or just enjoy the ride - a game experience suited both for players eager to just explore and adventure, as well as for those who want a challenging combat with a strong emphasis on strategic thinking and planning.

Easy to learn crafting system with dozens of unique potions, epic weapons and other curious recipes that can be found throughout the world.

Elaborate character management: class and character upgrade system, unique skills both in combat, and during exploration. A wide array of character builds for each class will allow you to approach an encounter in your own way.

Complex base management: build new facilities, upgrade buildings, manage resources and expand your base.

We've already reached out for a review copy, so hopefully sometime around the release we can let you know if it's worth picking up.

Follow and wishlist and Steam if it looks like your kind of thing.