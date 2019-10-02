Party-based tactical RPG 'Zoria: Age of Shattering' is launching for Linux this November

Build a party of strong heroes and deal with all the horrors that await in the fantasy world of Zoria. The Steam page recently went live, it looks good and it's coming to Linux.
Currently in development by Tiny Trinket Games, who previously released the positively rated Azuran Tales: Trials which did not have Linux support so it's fun to see them do Linux for their brand new game. On Steam it already has system requirements up and they confirmed Linux on Twitter too.
Here's a slice of some gameplay:
Direct Link
Feature Highlight:
- Explore a rich, immersive and diverse world: beautifully crafted environments, featuring dense forests, haunting dungeons, golden deserts and many more.
- An epic story driving your experience, with rich and expansive lore. Discover the hidden tales and stories that live on through the people of Zoria and your own companions;
- Plan your moves or just enjoy the ride - a game experience suited both for players eager to just explore and adventure, as well as for those who want a challenging combat with a strong emphasis on strategic thinking and planning.
- Easy to learn crafting system with dozens of unique potions, epic weapons and other curious recipes that can be found throughout the world.
- Elaborate character management: class and character upgrade system, unique skills both in combat, and during exploration. A wide array of character builds for each class will allow you to approach an encounter in your own way.
- Complex base management: build new facilities, upgrade buildings, manage resources and expand your base.
We've already reached out for a review copy, so hopefully sometime around the release we can let you know if it's worth picking up.
Follow and wishlist and Steam if it looks like your kind of thing.
Thank you all for your interest in the game, I'm one of the developers. It's great for us to see the game sparked your interest. The game has been in development for 2 years+ now but working more on the systems than on the looks there wasn't much to show until recently.
A few notes on what's been said so far:
Unfortunately the November launch date is an error and we're sorry about it. We made a press release stating clearly it's coming out spring 2020 when we launched the page. It was a mistake in setting up the page that we are correcting as we speak, it only takes some time for Steam to reply. But it was all in good faith as there is a DEMO that's being released around 15-20th of November and give everyone a chance to play - hence the error.
Regarding the combat, yeah, the combat happens in situ. We tried the pre-staged arena style but gave up on that concept a long time ago. The player moves in real time around the map and enters a combat phase when encountering an enemy or group. Patrolling enemies can enter the combat if they wander around any of your followers making what seems an easy combat more difficult or surprising.
Regarding the world we're putting a lot of work into making sure it's rich and interesting both story-wise and scenery.
Zoria: Age of Shattering is inspired by a number of games (old and new) with an important one being the XCOM series (very old and new) - so setting up your party, choosing the followers you take with you on each mission as well as the management of the outpost (buildings, upgrades, follower health) is as important as what you do on the map - 2 players can have very different experiences playing the same game. Also, each class has different abilities than can be used on the map making party composition very important in what areas a player is able to explore or the path it uses.
Thank you again for your interest, I will do my best to stick around as much as possible and answer any questions. If you want to talk to us directly, we've just set up the Discord server - https://discord.gg/k3fPxX8
See more from me