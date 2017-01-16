Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Phoning Home, the story of two robots trying to survive will come to Linux
Posted by , 16 January 2017 at 12:07 pm UTC / 3101 views
Phoning Home [Steam], which sounded a lot like the film WALL-E when I first heard about it will come to Linux.

Your robot actually has similarities to WALL-E, not that it's a bad thing (it looks cool!). Anyway, feast your eyes on this trailer and tell me you're not excited!


Marko Dieckmann, founder, ION LANDSPhoning Home's enormous open-world is full of surprises and provides players a true sense of adventure. This combination of exploration and survival games will keep gamers on their toes as they embark on a journey like none other.

From the press release I got sent, it seems it will be released on Windows next month, with Linux (and Mac) coming at "at a later date".

I replied to stride pr who sent me the email to me, but I've waited 5 days without a response now so here we are.
Article posted by | View more articles from liamdawe

I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. Please support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive.

Comments
  Go to:
Lordpkappa commented on 16 January 2017 at 12:32 pm UTC
View PC info
  • GOL Supporter

Seems a great adventure game with lot of potential.

stan commented on 16 January 2017 at 1:35 pm UTC

Some nice outdoor graphics, but this trailer doesn’t show much gameplay if at all so no idea how it will play!

tuubi commented on 16 January 2017 at 1:42 pm UTC
View PC info

"I'm not excited."

Happy now that you made me lie?

AnxiousInfusion commented on 16 January 2017 at 2:07 pm UTC
View PC info

The robots may have suckered me into a purchase. As long as it's not a walking simulator.

liamdawe commented on 16 January 2017 at 2:54 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Editor

tuubi"I'm not excited."

Happy now that you made me lie?
I love your comments

bintsmok commented on 16 January 2017 at 2:59 pm UTC
View PC info

The robot's head looks similar to Wall-E

image

tuubi commented on 16 January 2017 at 4:45 pm UTC
View PC info

liamdawe
tuubi"I'm not excited."

Happy now that you made me lie?
I love your comments
Aw shucks. I love your articles too.

Philadelphus commented on 16 January 2017 at 7:50 pm UTC
View PC info

Ooh, please tell me this has co-operative multi-player! This looks like it'd be fun to play with a friend.

Beer commented on 16 January 2017 at 8:10 pm UTC
View PC info

Going to shelve the hype for now on this one. Looks interesting but the trailer seemed pretty devoid of any actual gameplay content, just showed off nice world design. And of course it's yet another "maybe later" release.


Last edited by Beer at 16 January 2017 at 8:11 pm UTC

rea987 commented on 16 January 2017 at 9:36 pm UTC
View PC info

Two robots are trying to survive; that sounds like Cave Story. ;-)

  Go to:

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Steam Twitter
Register Forgot Login?
Games & Release Calendar
Livestreams & Videos
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Twitter
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Facebook
Misc