Phoning Home, the story of two robots trying to survive will come to Linux

Marko Dieckmann, founder, ION LANDS Phoning Home's enormous open-world is full of surprises and provides players a true sense of adventure. This combination of exploration and survival games will keep gamers on their toes as they embark on a journey like none other.

Phoning Home [ Steam ], which sounded a lot like the film WALL-E when I first heard about it will come to Linux.Your robot actually has similarities to WALL-E, not that it's a bad thing (it looks cool!). Anyway, feast your eyes on this trailer and tell me you're not excited!From the press release I got sent, it seems it will be released on Windows next month, with Linux (and Mac) coming at "at a later date".I replied to stride pr who sent me the email to me, but I've waited 5 days without a response now so here we are.