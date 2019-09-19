We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

Physics-based space shoot 'em up Hyper Ultra Astronautics allows up to 16 players for total madness

Posted by , | Views: 2,464

FRACTiLE Games just released Hyper Ultra Astronautics, a physics-based local multiplayer space shoot 'em with Linux support.

Hone your pilot skills in solo or co-op survival matches and challenge your friends to a competitive match. Outmaneuver your opponents, take cover behind asteroids, collect bigger guns and take down your enemies!

This isn't your usual shoot 'em up though, as it supports up to 16 players all on one screen. That's absolute madness! This is thanks to the many ways you can connect to the game which includes: keyboard, mouse, gamepads and even your Android device.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Feature Highlight:

  • Competitive and co-op game modes for intense party/couch gameplay.
  • Semi-realistic ship movement based on simulated thrusters.
  • Wide selection of weapons including various teleportation and beam based weapons.
  • Players can drop in and out of the action as they please.
  • Online high scores for solo and co-op survival game mode.

Want to know what else is great about it? The application they use for mobile devices to act as a gamepad is open source (MIT license) and available on GitHub. The gamepad application is also made with Godot Engine. It works great too! Hold down and slide around a finger to power/move your ship and tap the button to shoot while also getting a clear readout on your health so you don't need to all squint at the screen.


Pictured: The Android gamepad app linked above.

Probably an absolute fantastic party game. Something I will absolutely be trying out at my next gathering.

You can find it now on itch.io, where you can download it free or give over a donation to support FRACTiLE Games.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
5 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
No comments yet!

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Friday Livestream with Samsai
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc