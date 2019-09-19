Physics-based space shoot 'em up Hyper Ultra Astronautics allows up to 16 players for total madness

FRACTiLE Games just released Hyper Ultra Astronautics, a physics-based local multiplayer space shoot 'em with Linux support.

Hone your pilot skills in solo or co-op survival matches and challenge your friends to a competitive match. Outmaneuver your opponents, take cover behind asteroids, collect bigger guns and take down your enemies!

This isn't your usual shoot 'em up though, as it supports up to 16 players all on one screen. That's absolute madness! This is thanks to the many ways you can connect to the game which includes: keyboard, mouse, gamepads and even your Android device.

Feature Highlight:

Competitive and co-op game modes for intense party/couch gameplay.

Semi-realistic ship movement based on simulated thrusters.

Wide selection of weapons including various teleportation and beam based weapons.

Players can drop in and out of the action as they please.

Online high scores for solo and co-op survival game mode.

Want to know what else is great about it? The application they use for mobile devices to act as a gamepad is open source (MIT license) and available on GitHub. The gamepad application is also made with Godot Engine. It works great too! Hold down and slide around a finger to power/move your ship and tap the button to shoot while also getting a clear readout on your health so you don't need to all squint at the screen.



Pictured: The Android gamepad app linked above.

Probably an absolute fantastic party game. Something I will absolutely be trying out at my next gathering.

You can find it now on itch.io, where you can download it free or give over a donation to support FRACTiLE Games.