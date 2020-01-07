We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Pixelorama, the free and open source sprite editor has a sweet new release up

Posted by , | Views: 3,865

Godot Engine isn't just good for making games, you can also build applications with it. That's exactly what Orama Interactive are doing with their pixel art sprite editor, Pixelorama.

Mentioned here on GOL back in December, a new release just went up yesterday further enhancing what's possible with this FOSS art tool. Pixelorama 0.6 adds in Palettes support with a bunch of defaults, or you can make your own. It also adds support for UI themes, a new Image menu was added which contains brand new effects like Invert Colour and Desaturation, new translations, a layer opacity slider, importing/exporting matrix spritesheets is now possible and so on. You can find a changelog here plus an over view video below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

This is rather quickly shaping up to be an impressive tool for creating high quality pixel art. It's great to see more dedicated tools appear, especially when they're open source too.

See more about it on GitHub and the official site.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
8 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
3 comments

Sslaxx 7 January 2020 at 11:11 am UTC
View PC info
Nice to see alternatives to ASEprite and Piskel out there. Hopefully it takes off! It helps they've got one of the Godot core team working on it, too.


Last edited by Sslaxx on 7 January 2020 at 11:12 am UTC
Arehandoro 7 January 2020 at 1:29 pm UTC
View PC info
I completely missed news about this one! Awesome project, hopefully I can try it soon and maybe do some doodles (my drawing is horrible)
Tiedemann 7 January 2020 at 4:45 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
"Bought it" through Itch as I really like what I'm seeing. No clue if I'm ever going to make anything anyone would want to see though
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc