Pixelorama, the free and open source sprite editor has a sweet new release up

Godot Engine isn't just good for making games, you can also build applications with it. That's exactly what Orama Interactive are doing with their pixel art sprite editor, Pixelorama.

Mentioned here on GOL back in December, a new release just went up yesterday further enhancing what's possible with this FOSS art tool. Pixelorama 0.6 adds in Palettes support with a bunch of defaults, or you can make your own. It also adds support for UI themes, a new Image menu was added which contains brand new effects like Invert Colour and Desaturation, new translations, a layer opacity slider, importing/exporting matrix spritesheets is now possible and so on. You can find a changelog here plus an over view video below:

This is rather quickly shaping up to be an impressive tool for creating high quality pixel art. It's great to see more dedicated tools appear, especially when they're open source too.

See more about it on GitHub and the official site.