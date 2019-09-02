Playing DOSBox games on Steam for Linux just got better with another release of Boxtron

Boxtron is another Steam Play tool we briefly talked about at the beginning of this month, enabling you to play almost any DOSBox game on Steam for Linux.

Just like Proton GE, this is an unofficial Steam Play tool. It enables you to use a native Linux version of DOSBox to play titles that don't provide a Linux package on Steam—super handy!

A few days ago, the developer released a fresh build with some rather sweet sounding fixes and upgrades to the tool so hopefully even more DOSBox games will work. With the 0.5.1 release Boxtron will now detect broken case-sensitive paths in .cue files, show a UI box (using Zenity) to show errors, adds in several game-specific tweaks for DOS titles distributed without DOSBox, it will filter out escape-carets where not needed, fixes a crash with non-DOS games run through the Sierra Launcher and a few other improvements.

Not a huge release but every little improvement is a good step forward to getting a top gaming experience.

The install process is easy and the same as other such tools. Close Steam, extract the folder from the boxtron.tar.xz download into here:

~/.steam/root/compatibilitytools.d/

You are then able to force the power of DOSBox with Boxtron onto your games. To do so, right click the game in your Steam library, go to Properties and then see this at the bottom:

That really is all you need to do. Then just enjoy your games!

See the full release notes and download on GitHub.

Going by the comments in the previous article, looks like using Boxtron has been quite helpful to play a number of games on Linux. Brilliant stuff.