Do you sign linux gaming petitions?

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.

Okay so Ivisit the Ubuntu Linux Forums regularly and probably always will even if I switch to another distro but this is besides the point.I am pretty active in the gaming and leisure forum and I constantly see things that irritate me, usually from new members - Petitions and Facebook Groups.I would just like to take a moment with this article to prove a point, you are wasting your time making them, signing them and having anything to do with them.I am obviously all in favour of supporting Gaming On Linux (hence this website) but I believe in real methods, like buying games available on Linux that actually interest me. Participating in the Humble Indie Bundle for example we showed we are a pretty big force at least equal to mac!I would love for anyone to point me to a petition where it has actually worked, in fact I dare you. I would be 100% surprised if anyone finds one.Recently I have replied to a few topics of discussion about Petitions just noting to them that they have never worked and it seems that some members of the Linux community get more worked up at me than Mac "fan boys". Even though I am simply stating facts, it is a well known Fact that a petition has never worked in bringing a game to Linux. To which I get flamed even more for apparently having an "elitist" attitude? That I don't understand at all.Someone kindly pointed out that people should express all views, positive and negative and not be constantly one-sided - which was a nice change.I am always looking for more ways to support the Linux Gaming scene, so let me know if you know of any, I love Linux and want to support the gaming community, so bring your ideas to the table!