Popular free rhythm game 'osu!' now provides a Linux build with releases

Posted by

osu!, going under the current development name of osu!lazer is a very popular free rhythm game and they're now doing official builds for Linux gamers.

It's actually inspired by an older game called Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, which was released in 2005 for the Nintendo DS. osu! was originally only available for Windows, then ported to macOS and eventually they started work on osu!lazer as an open source remake of the original client to eventually replace it. There's been various unofficial builds out there, since it's open source and up on GitHub but they're now making Linux a bit more official.

With the 2020.221.0 release, they provided an AppImage to hopefully enable osu! to be played across many distributions with ease. Keep in mind since this is the first attempt it's still in testing, with no auto-updates just yet but they're working on it which is awesome.

How popular is it? Amazingly so! This is what their official stats said earlier:

15,210,892 registered players, 18,526 currently online in 663 games

If you wish to try the new Linux build, you can grab the AppImage from GitHub. Learn more about the game from the official site.

Tags: Free Game, Music, New Release
7 comments

TimeFreeze 22 February 2020 at 5:25 pm UTC
kusochi 22 February 2020 at 5:36 pm UTC
The UI surely has changed a lot since last time I played this almost 10 years ago. It does look really modern now!
stan 22 February 2020 at 7:22 pm UTC
Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan was my favourite game on the DS but I think Osu is just for hardcore players and doesn’t have the great music and humorous gameplay of the original, unfortunately.
Julius 23 February 2020 at 12:38 pm UTC
Is that actually fun to play with a mouse?

It looks very touchscreen stylus input oriented. I would guess this developed out of a children's "learn how to write Hiragana" edutainment game.
D3SOX 23 February 2020 at 1:48 pm UTC
I tried the release and it runs very smooth. I would like to play it but I can't set the area for my XP-Pen Star G640. It works fine since Linux 5.0 but the whole tablet area is mapped to both of my monitors. I want to map a custom tablet area to one monitor, so I can play the game. On Windows I use https://github.com/hawku/TabletDriver for it. If anybody knows a good alternative please contact me. (I tried changing the libinput Coordinate Transformation Matrix without success)
setzer22 23 February 2020 at 9:19 pm UTC
QuoteI tried the release and it runs very smooth. I would like to play it but I can't set the area for my XP-Pen Star G640. It works fine since Linux 5.0 but the whole tablet area is mapped to both of my monitors. I want to map a custom tablet area to one monitor, so I can play the game. On Windows I use https://github.com/hawku/TabletDriver for it. If anybody knows a good alternative please contact me. (I tried changing the libinput Coordinate Transformation Matrix without success)

I made this script quite a while ago. With it you can restrict any X pointer (including your digital tablet) to a screen mouse region: https://github.com/setzer22/restrict-tablet, not only to a given monitor, but to any screen region!
Trzcina 24 February 2020 at 8:53 am UTC
  • New User
D3SOXI tried the release and it runs very smooth. I would like to play it but I can't set the area for my XP-Pen Star G640. It works fine since Linux 5.0 but the whole tablet area is mapped to both of my monitors. I want to map a custom tablet area to one monitor, so I can play the game. On Windows I use https://github.com/hawku/TabletDriver for it. If anybody knows a good alternative please contact me. (I tried changing the libinput Coordinate Transformation Matrix without success)

It's a little dated, but try Poons solution: https://blog.thepoon.fr/XPPenLinux/
