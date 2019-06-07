We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

Prodeus, the brutal looking FPS will be coming to GOG as well as Steam

Posted by , | Views: 2,497

The team behind Prodeus just recently announced that they've been approved to release their awesome and brutal looking FPS, Prodeus, on GOG later this year.

If you missed it, Prodeus is a FPS soaked in retro themes while also using a bunch of modern-looking rendering techniques. It creates a very usual style but I think it looks awesome. Featuring fast-paced action with plenty of destruction, a dynamic soundtrack as well as plenty of variety in the weaponry it looks incredible. It was funded on Kickstarter where they managed a pretty impressive campaign with over $100K in funding.

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

The style they're going for is basically over the top visual effects, lots of blood and dismemberment and infinite blood you can paint the walls with. Sounds…slightly gross. However, as I understand it all the visual effects can be toned down or even turned off which is great.

It's also going to have a level editor so hopefully it will have a long-life with plenty of user made content.

So you can now wishlist on GOG and Steam, the choice is yours.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
11 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
2 comments

Nezchan 7 June 2019 at 3:59 pm UTC
View PC info
Not sure the pixel look is really helping them out here. I full-screened the video and thanks to that there were moments I couldn't even tell what was going on. Maybe because there's too much detail for the "retro" filters to make sense.
liamdawe 7 June 2019 at 5:07 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
NezchanNot sure the pixel look is really helping them out here. I full-screened the video and thanks to that there were moments I couldn't even tell what was going on. Maybe because there's too much detail for the "retro" filters to make sense.
As mentioned though, I believe all of it can be toned down . I love it though personally even with the filters, looks cool!
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • MMOre Fun: „Guild Wars 2“ (via Wine & D9VK)
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc