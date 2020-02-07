We're live now on Twitch!
Proton 5.0 for Steam Play released - it's a huge update

Posted by , | Views: 20,494

CodeWeavers and Valve today released the big one many have been waiting for! Proton 5.0 for Steam Play is now live.

Looking to get started with Steam Play on Linux? Have no idea what it is? Be sure to check our previous beginners guide for some tips and explanations. We'll be keeping that up to date with any major changes.

This is a big jump too, with Proton moving from Wine 4.11 to Wine 5.0 bringing thousands of changes and likely increased compatibility once again. According to what's been said in the changelog, at least 207 patches from Proton 4.11 were either integrated directly into Wine upstream or aren't needed now.

Since Proton 5.0 brings in the latest DXVK v1.5.4, it also enables Direct 3D 9 to Vulkan by default now too. FAudio was also updated to 20.02, there's also improved surround sound support for older games and improved Steam client integration makes more games with Denuvo playable (Just Cause 3 now works but no saving, Batman: Arkham Knight, Abzu + more).

Overall, a very exciting update for getting more Windows-only titles playable easily on Linux through the native Steam client. Enabling more people to try out Linux and not lose access to their vast library of games.

Full changelog can be found here.

Note: If Proton 5.0 doesn't appear, you can try reloading Steam. It will also download it when you first load a game with it forced as the version for it.

NeoTheFox 7 February 2020 at 11:27 pm UTC
Yay, Proton keeps on giving!
Valve is being so amazing to us that sometimes it's hard to believe how well everything works now
vipor29 7 February 2020 at 11:33 pm UTC
Wow nice surprise.finally some drm based games are working.this is awesome news
Mohandevir 7 February 2020 at 11:35 pm UTC
Just Cause 3 and Batman Arkham Knight?! The only 2 games I was forced to play on my Nvidia Shield.

Awesome! Going to put that claim to the test! 😊
The_Aquabat 7 February 2020 at 11:45 pm UTC
MohandevirJust Cause 3 and Batman Arkham Knight?! The only 2 games I was forced to play on my Nvidia Shield.

Awesome! Going to put that claim to the test! 😊

nice indeed also own those games
Comandante Ñoñardo 7 February 2020 at 11:47 pm UTC
Time to retest..
Now, they should enable by default PROTON_FORCE_LARGE_ADDRESS_AWARE for ALL 32 bit games..
adomas 8 February 2020 at 12:11 am UTC
Batman Arkham Knight and Just Cause 3! This is amazing!
denyasis 8 February 2020 at 12:17 am UTC
Woa woa.... Surround sound? Since when did Linux support that?

All I could ever do was mirror stereo to the rear speakers...
slaapliedje 8 February 2020 at 1:01 am UTC
denyasisWoa woa.... Surround sound? Since when did Linux support that?

All I could ever do was mirror stereo to the rear speakers...
As far as I know it has supported surround sound for a long time, though no idea if it worked through Wine.
ageres 8 February 2020 at 1:28 am UTC
Wait, does Batman: Arkham Knight really work now? It didn't earlier, though it ran fine with regular Wine Staging.
gradyvuckovic 8 February 2020 at 1:49 am UTC
Amazing work as always Valve. Looking forward to trying out some games with Proton 5.0 to see what's improved and doing some ProtonDB reports.
