Remote Play Together released out of Beta, big sale now on Steam

Valve have decided to remove the training wheels from Remote Play Together and give it a released sticker along with a big sale.

What is Remote Play Together? It's a feature available in the Steam client, that allows you to host a local multiplayer game for others online to actually join you. Only the host needs to own a copy too! It's pretty sweet stuff and works across Linux, macOS, Windows, Android and iOS for some sweet cross-platform online gaming together.

Quite a short Beta period, considering it only went live just less than a month ago. If you do need more info, you can find it here.

Valve have also announced a huge Remote Play Together Sale, to which I can highly recommend Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime which is an absolute riot together with others. This event will also be featuring livestreams from people around the world using Remote Play Together on the sale page. The sale and streaming event ends on November 25 at 6PM UTC.

If you've made use of this feature, do let everyone know your thoughts in the comments.

wleoncio 20 November 2019 at 5:28 pm UTC
View PC info
Wonderful news, I hope it works as well as it should. Too bad Cuphead is not on sale even though it's featured in the YouTube promo.
x_wing 20 November 2019 at 5:33 pm UTC
View PC info
This video shows that Valve definitely knows on how to publicity their products using their brand assets.
Linas 20 November 2019 at 6:16 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Unfortunately I am having audio problems with Remote Play. Anyone knows where is the best place to report this to Valve?
dpanter 20 November 2019 at 6:53 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Shortest beta ever, what happened to Valve Time?
Nezchan 20 November 2019 at 8:35 pm UTC
View PC info
I wonder how much fast a connection you need for this to work properly. Roomie has throttles in place because she works remotely and needs a certain amount of our bandwidth, and what's left doesn't seem to be enough to even stream Stardew Valley to my tablet, let alone connect to a remote session of Overcooked 2 or whatever.


RickAndTired 20 November 2019 at 10:12 pm UTC
View PC info
Works well for me, my friends don't notice any latency.

Only problem is that they can hear themselves through Discord.
Grifter 20 November 2019 at 11:56 pm UTC
Nezchanlet alone connect to a remote session of Overcooked 2 or whatever.

Overcooked 2 has proper multiplayer so no need to use this for it, though the first Overcooked would benefit from it =) That said, Overcooked2's networking leaves a lot to be desired, and it can be really glitchy and laggy even between good connections.
pb 21 November 2019 at 12:54 am UTC
GrifterOvercooked 2 has proper multiplayer so no need to use this for it

...unless the other players don't own Overcooked 2.
Nezchan 21 November 2019 at 1:27 am UTC
View PC info
Grifter
Nezchanlet alone connect to a remote session of Overcooked 2 or whatever.

Overcooked 2 has proper multiplayer so no need to use this for it, though the first Overcooked would benefit from it =) That said, Overcooked2's networking leaves a lot to be desired, and it can be really glitchy and laggy even between good connections.

This literally is designed so people can play if they don't own the game or have it installed.
RafiLinux 21 November 2019 at 5:12 am UTC
View PC info
As a fighting and brawler game fan this is all that I ever wanted and has brought me back to Steam.
