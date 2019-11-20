Remote Play Together released out of Beta, big sale now on Steam

Valve have decided to remove the training wheels from Remote Play Together and give it a released sticker along with a big sale.

What is Remote Play Together? It's a feature available in the Steam client, that allows you to host a local multiplayer game for others online to actually join you. Only the host needs to own a copy too! It's pretty sweet stuff and works across Linux, macOS, Windows, Android and iOS for some sweet cross-platform online gaming together.

Quite a short Beta period, considering it only went live just less than a month ago. If you do need more info, you can find it here.

Valve have also announced a huge Remote Play Together Sale, to which I can highly recommend Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime which is an absolute riot together with others. This event will also be featuring livestreams from people around the world using Remote Play Together on the sale page. The sale and streaming event ends on November 25 at 6PM UTC.

If you've made use of this feature, do let everyone know your thoughts in the comments.