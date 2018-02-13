Rise of the Tomb Raider announced for Linux, port from Feral Interactive

Many asked, now Feral Interactive have answered. Rise of the Tomb Raider [Steam] is officially on the way to Linux! What a fantastic way to start a Tuesday with news like this! It still amazes me to this day that Linux will have games like this, very happy with the news!

Feral aren't saying exactly when it will arrive, but they had a tweet out that said "This Winter" which has since been deleted (Edit: replaced with this one). You can see the official confirmation on their official site which now says "This spring", so it could be here sometime between March and late June.

The advantage of getting a game later than Windows, is we get the 20 Year Celebration edition which has all the DLC.

For those wondering, it will indeed use Vulkan on Linux! This is confirmed at the bottom of the Features page on the mini-site.

Here's the trailer Feral put up:

The game has been loved by reviewers and users alike, so it looks like it will be a solid hit for Linux gamers after more Lara. It takes the first game and makes nearly all aspects of it bigger and better than before, including more actual Tombs.

It seems this is the game that has replaced the previous Linux port teaser of "O VAIN ILLUSION OF GLORY AND GRANDEUR" that was put up back in October of last year. We still have to discover the game behind the "It's just a shot away" teaser that was put up in January, so there's more on the way remember!

Are you hyped? Let us know in the comments.