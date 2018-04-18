GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux to release tomorrow, April 19th

Posted by , | Views: 8,179

The moment many have been waiting for, Feral Interactive have just announced that Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux will release tomorrow, April 19th. As a reminder, this title will be using Vulkan.

I honestly haven't felt this hyped up for quite some time! April is turning out to be a damn fun month for Linux gaming.

Here's what Feral sent along for the official system requirements:

Minimum
OS: Ubuntu 17.10 
Processor: Intel Core i3-4130T or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above), 2GB Nvidia GTX 680 or better
Storage: 28 GB available space

Recommended
OS: Ubuntu 17.10
Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 980Ti
Storage: 28 GB available space

For NVIDIA GPU users, you will need the latest 396.18 beta driver at a minimum. For AMD GPU users, you will need Mesa 17.3.5, although if you're on Vega you will need Mesa 18.0 or later. AMD GCN 1st and 2nd generation graphics cards are not supported, Intel GPUs are also not supported.

Also, it requires an SSE2 capable processor.

We shall have a review out tomorrow at release and likely a livestream, so do ensure you're following us on Twitch.

If you wish to pick it up now, you can do so on the Humble Store, Feral Store or Steam directly. If you're worried about it not counting for Linux, Feral themselves have said publicly they're happy for people to buy games when they've announced them.

Leopard 18 April 2018 at 10:52 am UTC
Nice.

I'm ready for it. I hope we can create a good revenue for much bigger ports.
Eike 18 April 2018 at 10:55 am UTC
LeopardI'm ready for it. I hope we can create a good revenue for much bigger ports.

I don't think Tomb Raider is so small to begin with...
vipor29 18 April 2018 at 10:57 am UTC
i cannot wait to play this through tomorrow
Leopard 18 April 2018 at 11:01 am UTC
Eike
LeopardI'm ready for it. I hope we can create a good revenue for much bigger ports.

I don't think Tomb Raider is so small to begin with...

No , but you gotta aim higher. We need tons of AAA's.
tony1ab 18 April 2018 at 11:04 am UTC
Crystal Dynamics is doing well ensuring all their AAA games get a Linux version.
Hopefully this serves as example to the rest of the companies.
liamdawe 18 April 2018 at 11:04 am UTC
Updated with system requirements.
Eike 18 April 2018 at 11:10 am UTC
LeopardNo , but you gotta aim higher. We need tons of AAA's.

Sure, but I would count RofTR as AAA already.
(And a quick Google search seems to agree on this.)


Eike 18 April 2018 at 11:11 am UTC
12 GB RAM?!?
*spitting out the water he just had in his mouth*
Wow.
sub 18 April 2018 at 11:12 am UTC
So I won't be able to play this with my Radeon 7950 on Linux? :/

That game works fine on Windows.
liamdawe 18 April 2018 at 11:14 am UTC
subSo I won't be able to play this with my Radeon 7950 on Linux? :/

That game works fine on Windows.
Likely Mesa just isn't in a state for those cards in terms of features and/or performance.
