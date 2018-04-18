Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux to release tomorrow, April 19th

The moment many have been waiting for, Feral Interactive have just announced that Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux will release tomorrow, April 19th. As a reminder, this title will be using Vulkan.

I honestly haven't felt this hyped up for quite some time! April is turning out to be a damn fun month for Linux gaming.

Here's what Feral sent along for the official system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Ubuntu 17.10

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130T or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB AMD R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above), 2GB Nvidia GTX 680 or better

Storage: 28 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Ubuntu 17.10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 980Ti

Storage: 28 GB available space

For NVIDIA GPU users, you will need the latest 396.18 beta driver at a minimum. For AMD GPU users, you will need Mesa 17.3.5, although if you're on Vega you will need Mesa 18.0 or later. AMD GCN 1st and 2nd generation graphics cards are not supported, Intel GPUs are also not supported.

Also, it requires an SSE2 capable processor.

We shall have a review out tomorrow at release and likely a livestream, so do ensure you're following us on Twitch.

If you wish to pick it up now, you can do so on the Humble Store, Feral Store or Steam directly. If you're worried about it not counting for Linux, Feral themselves have said publicly they're happy for people to buy games when they've announced them.