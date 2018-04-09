GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Rise of the Tomb Raider will release for Linux this month

Posted by , | Views: 4,499

Just announced by Feral Interactive, Rise of the Tomb Raider will release for Linux this month after the Mac version.

This will be the twenty first Linux port from Feral (counting the Dawn of War II and Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai standalones together with the main games), although they are also bringing Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia to Linux so there's more to look forward to this year.

The game will release April 12th for Mac, with no reason currently stated for the later release of the Linux version. There's likely a very good reason for the delay though, the last thing Feral would want is a delay, so don't fret. Hopefully they will announce the Linux system requirements soon too, as that is also unknown right now.

As a reminder, Feral will be livestreaming the game on Linux tomorrow at 5PM UTC on their official Twitch Channel. Here's a handy timer to help you:

The Linux version will be using Vulkan, so hopefully it will perform well. An advantage of getting the game later, is that we get all the DLC with the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration edition.

If you wish to ensure your purchase counts as a Linux sale and support future Linux ports, you can purchase it directly from Feral's store. Alternatively, you can purchase it on the day of release from the Humble Store (affiliate link) or Steam directly. We don't generally recommend buying it before it's released, although in the case of the Feral store, there's no issue with that as it goes to them directly.

Exciting, April is going to be a good month!

Leopard 9 April 2018 at 10:11 am UTC
I hope that delay leads to less overhead than Mac port.
Rugaliz 9 April 2018 at 10:14 am UTC
I just hope the system requirements aren't too heavy.
Ehvis 9 April 2018 at 10:19 am UTC
I wonder why they chose to stream the Linux version when Mac version is releasing two days later. Also, it's not really a delay since a date was never announced.
liamdawe 9 April 2018 at 10:23 am UTC
EhvisI wonder why they chose to stream the Linux version when Mac version is releasing two days later. Also, it's not really a delay since a date was never announced.
Technically you are right, technically I am also right, since they were announced together and always listed together on the Feral radar, splitting hairs to argue over it though. The main point is hooray it's this month
Khudsa 9 April 2018 at 10:24 am UTC
Later this month! More money to spent!!!!
Arehandoro 9 April 2018 at 10:26 am UTC
Oh man, I need more time to play so many games!
Feist 9 April 2018 at 10:27 am UTC
Great! Although, I hope it's released with a little bit of a sale, given that I just bought "Ruiner" and I was planning to buy some special edition of "PoE2" in the early days of May. Not to mention that I just bought a new mobo, new ryzen cpu and 16gb of stinking expensive ram.

Guess it's noodles for dinner for a while.
Brisse 9 April 2018 at 10:28 am UTC
Port radar suggests LiS:BtS were supposed to be released first, so I'm curious if a release of that is imminent, or maybe the port radar was inaccurate. Anyway, really looking forward to RotTR.
scaine 9 April 2018 at 10:30 am UTC
I have to finish Neverwinter Nights asap then. And get 7 Days to Die out of my system. And buy, then finish Ruiner. Sheesh!

Great news though.
rustybroomhandle 9 April 2018 at 10:31 am UTC
BrissePort radar suggests LiS:BtS were supposed to be released first, so I'm curious if a release of that is imminent, or maybe the port radar was inaccurate. Anyway, really looking forward to RotTR.

The port radar is meant to tease and confound. I would not trust it as a release schedule.
