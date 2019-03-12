Ryan Gordon is re-working "sdl12-compat", a tool to provide SDL2 to software using SDL1.2

This is pretty fun! Game porter Ryan "Icculus" Gordon has announced that they've picked back up an older project called sdl12-compat, which provides SDL2 compatibility for older software stuck on SDL1.2.
Recently I started back up on an ancient project I never got too far with before, called sdl12-compat. The idea is to provide a binary that looks like SDL 1.2 to the legacy app, but behind the scenes, it loads a real build of SDL2 and lets that do all the hard work, just translating between what the app and SDL2 need.
There's plenty more to the post but that above seemed like a good intro…
An interesting project, one that could take some pain away from old games and applications that are no longer supported or updated. As Gordon notes, it would enable things like Wayland support without an X11 fallback, support other platforms due to the zlib license and so on. One bit that does sound quite exciting, is that it would get older games and applications that were software-rendered over onto the GPU and getting better performance, as well as better fullscreen support and more.
Love the Half-Life 3 folder there, blink and you will miss it.
While the use of it will obviously be quite limited, since most things are made with SDL2 now and you would be mad to use SDL1.2 it's still great to have projects like this so nothing is left behind.
Why is there any need for a compat tool? If I look up my package manager (YaST - Software Management) I can still install SLD 1.2 for older applications.
What is the exact benefit of a tool like this?
Is SDL2 faster or dose perform better? Or why I should use an SDL2 -> SLD 1.2 compat tool? What are the benefits?
Yes it's writen that the GPU performance might be better but do old games require that much power?
Dose it make any difference if it runs with 150 instead 200fps on a 60Hz Monitor?
I'd really like to know (yes I read the post )
Everything moves on, SDL2 for example has vastly better multi-monitor support, which is incredibly painful on SDL1.2 (and yes, some games do still use it - One Hour One Life for example).
Also SDL2 has much better gamepad support (although I’m not sure if that can be imported into the SDL 1 API…).
Isn't AGS using Allegro still? So I don't think it's going to help.