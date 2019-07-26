We're live now on Twitch!
SDL 2.0.10 released, testing a more regular release cycle

If you're a game developer, you've likely heard of SDL 2 [Official Site] and plenty of you are probably already using it. In fact, SDL 2 helps power a huge amount of Linux games and a new release is out now.

Released yesterday, SDL 2.0.10 encompasses bug fixes and improvements from around nine months worth of development. Quite a while for those who were waiting in fixes and they're aware of this. Speaking about it on Patreon, Ryan "Icculus" Gordon mentioned how they're now going to attempt releases every three months. This is not set in stone though, they're just seeing how it goes with trying out this new release cycle.

As for what's actually new in SDL 2.0.10, one of the big changes is batched rendering by default, which should help to improve the performance. The Mir video driver was removed in favour of Wayland, improved handling of alformed WAVE and BMP files, SDL events logging for debugging, new APIs for SIMD operations and so on.

It also includes a bunch of Android and iOS / tvOS improvements. You can see the release announcement here.

Ps. Icculus also mentioned on their Patreon, about a new game and open source tool coming, both possibly shipping in August.

axredneck 27 July 2019 at 1:18 pm UTC
View PC info
s/alformed/malformed ?
ageres 27 July 2019 at 3:56 pm UTC
View PC info
QuoteIcculus also mentioned on their Patreon, about a new game
I bet on Blood: Fresh Supply.
