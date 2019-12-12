We're live now on Twitch!
Seems like Feral Interactive may have a few surprises for Linux in 2020

Posted by , | Views: 16,151

Porting studio Feral Interactive [Official Site] have already given Linux a lot of games and it sounds like more are coming.

While this year they've already released Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, a Vulkan beta for Shadow of Mordor, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and DiRT 4 plus big updates/expansions to Company of Heroes 2 and Total War: WARHAMMER II. Still to come is Life is Strange 2, which Feral previously teased to arrive sometime soon.

After that, we already know Feral is porting Total War Saga: TROY but what about more games, is that the end of it for Linux? Going by their replies to people on Twitter, like this one "We may have a few Linux games planned for 2020... ;)" they seem to indicate there may be some surprises for us next year.

That's good news of course, since Steam Play/Proton was an obvious worry that they might stop porting. There's tons of games that are completely broken with Steam Play and plenty that perform really badly that Feral could certainly do their porting magic with. Actual support would be good too and Feral certainly know what they're doing.

What game would you like to see Feral port to Linux and support?

Hat tip to NuSuey.

Eike 12 December 2019 at 1:08 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm overly happy already that they don't stop, but as you're asking...

Red Dead Redemption II

I'm overly happy already that they don't stop, but as you're asking...
Red Dead Redemption II
Leopard 12 December 2019 at 1:13 pm UTC
View PC info
Yeah , it is obvious new Total War games are on the way , duh
mikhail 12 December 2019 at 1:17 pm UTC
View PC info
> What game would you like to see Feral port to Linux and support?
Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, PUBG, Resident Evil 2 Remaster (and other games which not working under Proton due to EAC and MFPLAT), Division 2 (because of exclusivity of EPIC store and not available in steam), Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, FAR CRY5 and FAR CRY New Down (because under Proton not working networking code and impossible playing this game in co-op)
Marky 12 December 2019 at 1:24 pm UTC
I'd love it if they ported Sunset Overdrive, Outer Worlds, Greedfall, Remnant: From the Ashes or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Para-Gliding 12 December 2019 at 1:24 pm UTC
  • Supporter
borderland 3, outer world, rune II, control, assassin's creed odyssey
Grim_reaper 12 December 2019 at 1:33 pm UTC
Any AAA-class game will do
Patola 12 December 2019 at 1:35 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Outer Worlds
Red Dead Redemption II
Cyberpunk 2077
Star Citizen
PUBG

Note, what about the Feral Radar? There seems to be nothing indicating new Linux releases there.


Last edited by Patola on 12 December 2019 at 1:40 pm UTC
Patola 12 December 2019 at 1:38 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
mikhail> What game would you like to see Feral port to Linux and support?
Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, PUBG, Resident Evil 2 Remaster (and other games which not working under Proton due to EAC and MFPLAT), Division 2 (because of exclusivity of EPIC store and not available in steam), Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, FAR CRY5 and FAR CRY New Down (because under Proton not working networking code and impossible playing this game in co-op)
Yeah but if you use the cumbersome procedure to install mfplat, Resident Evil 2 Remake runs perfectly with no graphical artifacts or stutters. I bought it knowing that.
mylka 12 December 2019 at 1:46 pm UTC
View PC info
RDR2
war thunder (VULKAN fix)
cyberpunk
anno1800


Last edited by mylka on 12 December 2019 at 1:47 pm UTC
sub 12 December 2019 at 1:47 pm UTC
View PC info
Eike
QuoteWhat game would you like to see Feral port to Linux and support?

I'm overly happy already that they don't stop, but as you're asking...
Red Dead Redemption II

I'd love to see a native build of RDR2.
But it won't happen.

Since they have done the Stadia version in house,
it would be technically no big thing to get it out.
I'm sure, like many others, it's Rockstar's business decision not to release on the Linux desktop. :/


Last edited by sub on 12 December 2019 at 1:57 pm UTC
