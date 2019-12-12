Seems like Feral Interactive may have a few surprises for Linux in 2020

Porting studio Feral Interactive [Official Site] have already given Linux a lot of games and it sounds like more are coming.

While this year they've already released Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, a Vulkan beta for Shadow of Mordor, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and DiRT 4 plus big updates/expansions to Company of Heroes 2 and Total War: WARHAMMER II. Still to come is Life is Strange 2, which Feral previously teased to arrive sometime soon.

After that, we already know Feral is porting Total War Saga: TROY but what about more games, is that the end of it for Linux? Going by their replies to people on Twitter, like this one "We may have a few Linux games planned for 2020... ;)" they seem to indicate there may be some surprises for us next year.

That's good news of course, since Steam Play/Proton was an obvious worry that they might stop porting. There's tons of games that are completely broken with Steam Play and plenty that perform really badly that Feral could certainly do their porting magic with. Actual support would be good too and Feral certainly know what they're doing.

What game would you like to see Feral port to Linux and support?

Hat tip to NuSuey.